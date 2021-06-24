Sports Column | Les Winkeler: The old guys are showing out

Not to be ageist, but 2021 has been a 'heckuva' year for old dudes.

First, Phil Mickelson defies time by winning the PGA Championship earlier this summer. Now, the old guys, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina are keeping the Cardinals heads above water … barely, but think of where the team would be without them.

Only four MLB pitchers have two complete games this season — 39-year-old Adam Wainwright is one of them. Granted, in the grand scheme of things 39 is not old, but in baseball years Wainwright is in Methuselah territory.

What’s more, as of Monday, Wainwright was the only pitcher on the active roster — Jack Flaherty is on the disabled list — with more than four victories. He leads the team in innings pitched by a large margin.

And, if the rest of the pitching staff was smart, they’d pay attention and take copious notes every time Wainwright steps on the mound. The tall righthander has made some concessions to time — he no longer has a fastball that will blow away hitters and his curveball tends to flatten out a bit more than a decade ago, but he is a pitcher, not a thrower.