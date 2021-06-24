Sports Column | Les Winkeler: The old guys are showing out

Not to be ageist, but 2021 has been a 'heckuva' year for old dudes.
First, Phil Mickelson defies time by winning the PGA Championship earlier this summer. Now, the old guys, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina are keeping the Cardinals heads above water … barely, but think of where the team would be without them.
Only four MLB pitchers have two complete games this season — 39-year-old Adam Wainwright is one of them. Granted, in the grand scheme of things 39 is not old, but in baseball years Wainwright is in Methuselah territory.
What’s more, as of Monday, Wainwright was the only pitcher on the active roster — Jack Flaherty is on the disabled list — with more than four victories. He leads the team in innings pitched by a large margin.
And, if the rest of the pitching staff was smart, they’d pay attention and take copious notes every time Wainwright steps on the mound. The tall righthander has made some concessions to time — he no longer has a fastball that will blow away hitters and his curveball tends to flatten out a bit more than a decade ago, but he is a pitcher, not a thrower.
It’s doubtful Wainwright has ever seen 95 mph on the radar gun this year. But, more often than not, he works ahead of the hitters. The rest of the Cardinals pitching staff is seemingly allergic to first pitch strikes. And, he doesn’t waste time, or his energy, on non-competitive pitches out of the strike zone.
As a result, he frequently takes the game into the seventh inning, meaning the Cardinals can avoid using an inept set of middle relievers. Going into this week’s action, the Cardinal bullpen has allowed 47 percent of inherited runners to score.
At this juncture, it’s almost pointless to replace a starter at mid-inning. And, that makes Wainwright’s contributions even more important.
In the meantime, Molina, the Cardinals other graybeard, has been among the steadiest offensive performers, passing team and league milestones every week.
Molina cuts against the grain with his offensive approach. He actually employs situational hitting techniques, cutting down his swing and trying to slap the ball to the right side of the field with two strikes.
He’s fourth on the team in RBIs despite an extended stint on the disabled list. And, as always, Molina has a knack for driving in runs in crucial situations.
Defensively, the 38-year-old is still solid. He’s thrown out 50 percent of would-be base stealers, and just his presence limits the opposition’s running game. Granted, he’s had a couple of passed balls recently, but that can be partially attributed to the ridiculous wildness of this pitching staff.
There have been times he’s been openly frustrated by the inability of pitchers to throw strikes. It’s difficult to imagine how frustrating that really is when you’re on the field, it’s maddening enough when you’re just watching on television.
And, perhaps the best thing about the old guys is their enthusiasm.
No one on the team is having more fun than those two guys. They should. They are defying time. They know their competitive days are numbered.
We do too, and that makes their successes more rewarding … especially for the more seasoned fans.