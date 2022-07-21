Sports Column | Les Winkeler: The Open was fun, the Yankees have revived Carpenter, and MLB fans still complain about trades

Streams of unconsciousness from the world of sports:

The Open Championship: First, I love it that the golf tournament is considered THE Open Championship in the UK. No doubt some Americans view that designation of European snobbery, but gold was invented in Scotland.

Second, the links style of play is refreshing to watch. That style of play might not be what I want to see on a regular basis, but watching players navigate the “wispy rough,” pot bunkers and gorse is a welcome change of pace.

THE Open Championship ranks up there with watching the Ryder Cup, The Masters and the U.S. Open.

I tuned in Sunday morning as Rory McIlroy reached the second green. McIlroy, a native of Northern Ireland, was tied for the lead going into the final round. He was clearly the fan favorite at St. Andrews, generally regarded as the birthplace of golf.

And, personally, I wanted McIlroy to win.

At 33 years of age, he’s making the clubhouse turn in his career. Sure, it’s possible he could be a major factor for another decade, but it’s not every day would hold the 54-hole lead in a major. And, he hadn’t won the British Open for eight years.

So, I was mildly disappointed that Cam Smith came from behind to win.

It’s not that McIlroy played poorly. He hit every green in regulation. He never three-putted. It’s just that Smith was better on Sunday, a fact McIlroy acknowledged in interviews. That’s another reason I wanted McIlroy to win – he’s humble and gracious. Those are traits that aren’t valued enough.

Matt Carpenter: So, who is this guy the Yankees claim is Matt Carpenter.

Carpenter had an outstanding 11-year career for the St. Louis Cardinals. He will be elected into the Cardinals’ Hall of Fame shortly after he retires.

However, the last couple years he was almost an automatic out for the Cardinals. The Cardinals declined to re-sign him when his contract expired. In fact, everyone declined to sign him to a major league deal. He finally agreed to a minor league deal with the Rangers.

Now, he has landed with the New York Yankees and has become the reincarnation of Ruth/Gehrig/Mantle. He hit 10 home runs in his first 100 at bats and has had multiple 7-RBI games.

A few Cardinals fans are grousing about the team severing ties with Carpenter. I’m not one of them. I thought they should have parted ways earlier. I thought his days as a productive player were over.

Despite his recent hot streak, I still think the Cardinals did the right thing. And, kudos to Carpenter for proving most of the baseball world wrong. I’m just happy he’s doing it in the American League.

Gimme a break: It gets really tiresome hearing people complain about past trades.

Currently, some Cardinals fans are bemoaning the fact that Sandy Alcantara has been almost unhittable for the Miami Marlins this year.

Alcantara came up through the Cardinals farm system and was part of the trade that brought Marcel Ozuna to the Cardinals in 2018. At the time, Alcantara was a prospect who had not appeared in the major leagues. Ozuna was an established major league hitter.

Ozuna filled a dire need at the time. And, to get a quality player, you can’t trade someone who is on the cups of being released.

Would Alcantara look good in a Cardinals’ uniform? Absolutely.

But, if you were clamoring for the Cardinals to find a bat in 2018, shut up about Alcantara’s success in 2022.