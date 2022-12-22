Sports Column | Les Winkeler: The shot clock debate continues

If it’s basketball season, someone, somewhere in Illinois is clamoring for the Illinois High School Association to adopt a shot clock.

It remains a uniquely bad idea for the prep game.

Proponents will claim the shot clock makes the game more enjoyable to watch. While that’s debatable on an aesthetic level, it’s totally irrelevant for interscholastic sports. The purpose of prep athletic programs is not to provide entertainment for adults.

The IHSA is fond of saying that athletics are an extension of the classroom, which is actually the only real justification for school sponsorship of sporting events. Chemistry teachers, physics teachers, history teachers are not concerned with their classes being entertainment for the outside world.

Classroom teachers strive to impart knowledge that will make their students well-rounded adults who can survive, thrive and contribute to the greater good. If the students are entertained from time to time, that’s a bonus.

As someone who has derived a paycheck for nearly 50 years covering athletic events, I am a firm believer that sports programs are of great benefit to schools, students and the community. There are lessons to be learned through experiences on the field of competition, lessons that can’t be taught in the classroom.

One of my problems with the shot clock is it favors the team with the most athletic talent. It doesn’t insure that the best team always wins, but it certainly skews the playing field in favor of the best athletes.

Is that really a lesson we want to teach our kids?

The shot clock, in my opinion, also stifles creativity. It promotes homogeneity. It takes tools out of the coaching toolbox. Since the clock dictates a shot be attempted every 30 seconds, it doesn’t allow teams to minimize their opponents’ possessions.

Smaller, less-talented teams have to play to their opponents’ strengths. That makes zero sense strategically. It stifles out of the box thinking. And, conversely, the shot clock rule doesn’t allow the better team to back off during a blowout, it forces teams to run up the score.

The shot clock, in my opinion, magnifies the disparities between the haves and the have nots. If you pay attention to prep scores on a regular basis, you know what an issue this is at the current time.

I took the top 50 girls’ scores listed on the IHSA ScoreZone from Monday night and did some comparisons. Granted, taking the top 50 scores isn’t scientific, but it is representative.

The average margin of victory in those 50 games was 16.8 points. That doesn’t sound horrible on the surface, I consider anything within 15 points fairly competitive. But, once you get inside the numbers things fall apart quickly.

Thirteen of the 50 games, 26 percent, were decided by less than 10 points. Again, that sounds reasonable. However, 16 of 50 (32 percent) were decided by 20 or more, and nine (18 percent) by thirty or more. One out of roughly every five games is an absolute blowout. There were 50- and 64-point margins of victory in that list.

The disparity in talent is palpable. Nine of the teams on that list scored less than 20 points.

Instituting a shot clock will do nothing to address this disparity in talent.

A final argument is that kids like to play uptempo games. The lack of a shot clock does nothing to prevent a coach from allowing his team to run at will. It might force you to take the ball from the opposing team, but that’s part of the allure of basketball.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.