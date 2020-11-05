Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Thoughts on 2020 baseball season

Random thoughts on the 2020 baseball season:
Keep the doubleheaders: Frequent doubleheaders were an unexpected bonus from this COVID-19 shortened baseball season.
The seven-inning games were enjoyable to watch. The shorter games added an element of urgency missing in a nine-inning affair. Protecting a one-run lead in the fifth inning is much more nerve-racking when you’re playing seven innings rather than nine.
I also liked the day-night format.
Being retired, it was a good way to spend a rainy afternoon. And, when the night game began at 7 p.m., you knew it would be over well before 10.
If baseball keeps the expanded format, let’s hope not, the sport will have to compress the schedule to keep the playoffs from extending well into November.
If teams played one doubleheader a week, there are roughly 24 weeks in the season, that would take nearly a month off the calendar. In fact, let’s keep the doubleheaders regardless of whether the playoffs are expanded.
It would be nice to have the World Series completed by mid-October. No one wants to see November baseball in Chicago, St. Louis, New York, Boston or Detroit.
Can the DH: Call me a dinosaur if you will, but baseball isn’t the same with the designated hitter.
The charm, the beauty, of baseball is that each player participates in each phase of the game. Specialization is kept to a minimum.
The chess match component of baseball is minimized when the DH is employed. It feels as if the game is on autopilot.
Oh, and while we’re at it, get rid of the rule that forces pitchers to face three batters. It’s a gimmick, nothing more.
I absolutely hate the fact that teams regularly need six to seven pitchers to get through a game, but this rule takes too much control out of the manager’s hands. If a guy comes in and it’s obvious he has nothing, the manager should be able to give him the hook after a batter or two.
Neutral sites: If baseball does indeed expand the playoffs, neutral sites will likely become a reality if MLB doesn’t devise a way to shorten the regular season.
As a Cardinals fan, it doesn’t bother me to see a Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay World Series played in Texas. However, subtract COVID-19 from the equation and I’m certain Dodgers and Devil Rays fans would be less than thrilled by not having the opportunity to watch a game in person.
However, as noted earlier, the prospect of November baseball in the northern tier of cities is literally and figuratively chilling.
Los Angeles Dodgers: What a fun team to watch.
These Dodgers play excellent defense, they run the bases and have an incredible approach at the plate. I’ve never seen a team as productive with two outs. That’s what happens when you practice patience on the plate and limit strikeouts.
At least during the World Series it seemed that every time the Dodgers put a crooked number on the board it was the result of a rally that began with two outs. Also, the Dodgers scored bunches of runs without relying on the home run.
Baseball is more fun to watch when people are running the bases and the defense is on the move.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!