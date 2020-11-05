Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Thoughts on 2020 baseball season

The charm, the beauty, of baseball is that each player participates in each phase of the game. Specialization is kept to a minimum.

The chess match component of baseball is minimized when the DH is employed. It feels as if the game is on autopilot.

Oh, and while we’re at it, get rid of the rule that forces pitchers to face three batters. It’s a gimmick, nothing more.

I absolutely hate the fact that teams regularly need six to seven pitchers to get through a game, but this rule takes too much control out of the manager’s hands. If a guy comes in and it’s obvious he has nothing, the manager should be able to give him the hook after a batter or two.

Neutral sites: If baseball does indeed expand the playoffs, neutral sites will likely become a reality if MLB doesn’t devise a way to shorten the regular season.

As a Cardinals fan, it doesn’t bother me to see a Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay World Series played in Texas. However, subtract COVID-19 from the equation and I’m certain Dodgers and Devil Rays fans would be less than thrilled by not having the opportunity to watch a game in person.