Sports Column | Les Winkeler: To be a good team, you may need a little luck

The margin for error in the Missouri Valley Football Conference is nearly non-existent.

Seven weeks into the football season SIU is 6-1. The Salukis are ranked in the Top 5 in the major polls. If Nick Hill’s squad can hold it together for four more weeks, they’ll be headed to the playoffs for the second time in eight months.

It’s been a great run.

However, if legendary radio personality Paul Harvey were still around, the Salukis might earn a segment on his iconic “The Rest of the Story” segment.

Yes, the Salukis are riding high. They’ve earned three spine-tingling victories in a row over Western Illinois, South Dakota State and North Dakota. But, just a cursory look at what has happened in the past three weeks shows SIU is balancing on the edge of a razor.

Three plays, representing just 42 yards and five points have made all the difference in SIU’s season.

In consecutive weeks, SIU stopped two-point conversion attempts in overtime that allowed them to escape with one-point wins over Western Illinois and South Dakota State. Then, in last Saturday’s homecoming game, North Dakota missed a 36-yard field goal with just over a minute left in the game to allow SIU to eke out a 31-28 win.

Had those three plays, those 36 yards, those five points swung the other way, the Salukis would be 3-4. The playoffs would represent an impossible dream and Saluki Stadium would be deserted for the rest of the year.

Perception, which is reality when dealing with sports fans, would be that SIU is not a good football team.

That perception would, of course, be nonsense.

You don’t play quality teams to the wire week-after-week if you aren’t an outstanding football team. The Salukis have an explosive, yet balanced, offensive attack. They have a physical, experienced defense. And, SIU’s special teams are often overlooked.

In fact, special teams play came up huge in last week’s win over North Dakota. Johnston City’s Nico Gualdoni kicked a career-long 46-yard field goal to provide the margin of victory. Punter Jack Colquhoun consistently pinned North Dakota deep in its own territory late in the game.

Without all three phases of the game being solid, stellar at times, the Salukis are not 6-1.

And, although many fans would say otherwise, they’d still be a pretty good football team.

Granted, winning teams make plays. Winning teams create their own luck by making big plays. But, winning teams also need a few breaks along the way.

Did the Salukis get a couple breaks in the recent three-game magic act? Or, are they simply that good?

The simple fact that both questions deserve real consideration is a prime indicator of the minute margin of error.

Legendary Oklahoma football coach Bud Wilkinson used to say, “luck is opportunity plus preparation.” It’s hard to argue with that. It’s no coincidence that the better prepared you are, the more plays will go in your favor.

But, there’s almost always an element of good fortune anytime a team puts together a great run – like perhaps a missed 36-yard field goal. And, that does nothing to detract from the team’s accomplishments. In fact, it illuminates just how thin that margin of error really is.

I couldn’t do Nick Hill’s job. The ulcers would kill me. But, whatever he’s doing this year is working great.

Now, he just has to face that tight wire four more times.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

