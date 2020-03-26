Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Twitter and its hot takes

Give me a break.

“Don’t get caught watching the paint dry,” is one of my favorite movie quotes of all time.

Then, there is the issue of naming the worst player that ever put on a Cardinals uniform.

That’s wrong on its face.

The least talented person to ever make a major league roster is infinitely more talented that 99 percent of baseball fans. The people that play major league baseball beat the odds for a reason. They’re good.

Even more surprising were some of the names thrown into the mix.

Pete Kozma was one of Cardinals’ fans favorite whipping boys.

Will Kozma ever be enshrined in the Hall of Fame? Nope. Not a chance.

Was he a terrible player?

He was good enough to make the 2011 roster when the Cardinals won the World Series. He got the game-winning hit to propel the team to the 2012 NLCS. And, he was a pretty darned good shortstop.

Jason Heyward also took an inexplicable beating from fans.

Heyward played just one season for the Cardinals. Frankly, I thought he was the best player on the team.