Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Two of SIU's greats — Randal Falker and Cartaesha Macklin

Even by the time he was a senior, Falker’s game was never about finesse. He just refused to be beaten, whether that meant tipping an offensive rebound two or three times until he could corral it, or running down an opposing guard on a fast break and swatting the shot away from behind.

And, although he had limited shooting range, Falker developed a deft touch with either hand from close range. Historically, he goes down as one of the most accurate shooters in SIU history, but Falker probably wouldn’t want to challenge Mike Glenn to a game of HORSE.

Finally, it was a treat when Randal was brought to the postgame interview room. He deserves HOF recognition on those performances alone.

While many athletes rely on cliches to navigate postgame questioning, Falker was honest, open and, well, you never knew what he was going to save. Those sessions were lively, insightful as well as entertaining.

I’m sure the coaches held their breath each time Randal spoke, but he was an absolute delight.