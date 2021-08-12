Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Two of SIU's greats — Randal Falker and Cartaesha Macklin

Hall of Fame induction classes are, by definition, star-studded.
How good is Southern Illinois Unversity’s 2021 class? It’s a galaxy all its own. Each of the seven inductees could stand as a class of their own.
There are two NFL players, Damon Jones and McCole Pruitt; a two-time Olympian and NCAA champion, Deanna Price; two of the greatest players ever to wear a Saluki basketball uniform, Randal Falker and Cartaesha Macklin; one of the most versatile volleyball players in SIU history, Meg Viggars; and the architect of the SIU track throwing dynasty, John Smith.
Today, it’s the two basketball players who fascinate me. They are similar in many ways, but completely different in others.
Randal Falker came to SIU a raw talent. He was ridiculously athletic, but unpolished. By the time his career was completed, the 6-foot-7 Falker was one of the best scorers and rebounders in school history.
His was no fairy tale story. No light magically went off to make Falker a great player. He had a motor that ran at maximum RPM from the opening tip to the final horn. It was determination, grit and hard work, both by Falker and the coaching staff that pushed him to get better.
Even by the time he was a senior, Falker’s game was never about finesse. He just refused to be beaten, whether that meant tipping an offensive rebound two or three times until he could corral it, or running down an opposing guard on a fast break and swatting the shot away from behind.
And, although he had limited shooting range, Falker developed a deft touch with either hand from close range. Historically, he goes down as one of the most accurate shooters in SIU history, but Falker probably wouldn’t want to challenge Mike Glenn to a game of HORSE.
Finally, it was a treat when Randal was brought to the postgame interview room. He deserves HOF recognition on those performances alone.
While many athletes rely on cliches to navigate postgame questioning, Falker was honest, open and, well, you never knew what he was going to save. Those sessions were lively, insightful as well as entertaining.
I’m sure the coaches held their breath each time Randal spoke, but he was an absolute delight.
Macklin, on the other hand, game to SIU with a more polished game. Whether shooting from behind the arc, snaking through the lane for feathery layups or disrupting the opposing offense, she made the game look easy, almost effortless.
Yet, there was a definite grit to her game as well.
Just 5-7, Macklin was not afraid to take the ball to the rim. And, she had a nose for the offensive rebound. Macklin was disappear into a mass of players battling for a loose ball in the lane, and somehow get the ball back on the glass for a follow-up basket or dribble out and reset the Saluki offense.
When the game was on the line in the closing seconds, you wanted the ball in her hands. Watching the game from press row, you could almost feel the game slow down when Macklin had the basketball. There was a sense she would make something good happen, whether that was scoring herself, setting up a teammate for an easy look or getting to the free throw line.
That’s what the good ones do.
And, like Falker, Macklin commanded the postgame interview room, although in a completely different fashion.
Macklin, a communications major, innately understood the interview process. She anticipated follow-up questions and provided answers with depth and insight. I always left the interview room feeling as if I learned something.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.