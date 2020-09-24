Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Understanding a schedule conflict for prep athletes

The best athletes would play whatever sport was in a season. And, to this day, college coaches will tell you they prefer multi-sport athletes because each game requires a different skill set, a different type of athleticism.

The advent of club sports changed all that. Suddenly, it was possible for kids to play basketball year-round. The owners/coaches of the clubs sold their program based on exposure and scholarship opportunity. Some high school coaches jumped on the bandwagon, urging their best players to stay on the court year round.

On the surface, it seems like a win-win.

It’s not a panacea.

What we have seen over the years is a degradation of prep sports. The three-sport athlete is a rarity today. The best players on prep teams today are probably better than the best players a generation ago – they’re bigger, stronger and more polished than their predecessors.

But, teams are rarely as good.

The good basketball player that was a good fielder, brought speed to the team and hit at the lower end of the order. He’s nowhere near a diamond. He’s on a basketball court somewhere. In his place is an overmatched underclassmen not ready for varsity competition.

There are other issues as well.