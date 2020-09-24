Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Understanding a schedule conflict for prep athletes

Sometimes the key to understanding a complex issue is being able to distinguish between the cart and the horse.
Last week the Illinois High School Association announced schools could have expanded schedules for spring sports in 2021. This was seen as a something as an olive branch to baseball, softball, track and soccer athletes and coaches since COVID-19 wiped out spring sports last year.
But, no good deed goes unpunished.
Immediately, griping was heard from the club sport community. It’s not fair, they claimed, that the IHSA should interfere with a student’s opportunity to play club ball. Some, remarkably, claimed the IHSA bears some responsibility to club sports. Others said the IHSA had opened itself up to lawsuits by announcing the expanded calendar.
Let’s deconstruct this point-by-point.
The IHSA is a membership organization. Technically, schools could opt out of the organization. Non-school entities are not part of the IHSA. To claim the IHSA has any duty to the club teams is pure folly.
Second, it wasn’t the IHSA that instituted the scheduling conflict. Club sports burst onto the scene a couple decades ago.
Prior to the proliferation of clubs, schools, particularly small schools, relied heavily on three-sport athletes. A kid might be a stud football player or volleyball player. They might lack the skills to dominate in basketball, baseball or softball, but their innate athleticism made them valuable members of those teams.
The best athletes would play whatever sport was in a season. And, to this day, college coaches will tell you they prefer multi-sport athletes because each game requires a different skill set, a different type of athleticism.
The advent of club sports changed all that. Suddenly, it was possible for kids to play basketball year-round. The owners/coaches of the clubs sold their program based on exposure and scholarship opportunity. Some high school coaches jumped on the bandwagon, urging their best players to stay on the court year round.
On the surface, it seems like a win-win.
It’s not a panacea.
What we have seen over the years is a degradation of prep sports. The three-sport athlete is a rarity today. The best players on prep teams today are probably better than the best players a generation ago – they’re bigger, stronger and more polished than their predecessors.
But, teams are rarely as good.
The good basketball player that was a good fielder, brought speed to the team and hit at the lower end of the order. He’s nowhere near a diamond. He’s on a basketball court somewhere. In his place is an overmatched underclassmen not ready for varsity competition.
There are other issues as well.
Burnout has become an issue with single sport athletes. Anyone who follows sports seriously knows of kids who reach the saturation point. They are no longer playing a game, they are working at it constantly. Part of the price they pay is sacrificing the normal teenager’s social life. That’s no small matter.
The prevalence of overuse injuries has increased. When athletes play different sports, their entire body becomes conditioned. That’s not true if you play only softball, basketball or volleyball.
And, I believe there is a psychological component as well. I think there is something to be said for not always being the best player on every team. I think the kid that averages 30 points in basketball is well served to be the last hitter on his/her softball team. It’s important to learn that you can’t do it all by yourself, you rely on the contributions of teammates.
Generally, it takes a serious monetary investment to be part of a club team. In many instances, there is a fee to join. Particularly in Southern Illinois, there are serious travel issues, two or three trips a week to St. Louis, Paducah or Evansville for practice.
Then, travel to games every weekend. That’s a lot of cash for gasoline, restaurants and motels.
During a heated Twitter discussion last week someone told me that club sports would outlast high school sports. I’m in no position to know if that is true. However, unless things change, I don’t like that projection.
It means fewer kids will have the opportunity to take the court or the field. That’s not a positive.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
