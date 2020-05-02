Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Waiting for the return of sports

There was a part of me that believed I had outgrown watching sports.
Oh, I still enjoyed watching Saluki sports, Cardinals and Blues games on television, but I didn’t crave seeing the games. My interest in watching games had evolved from craving wins, to simply enjoying the grace, beauty and drama of the games.
Sure, it was still more fun to see my favorite teams win, but when the games were over, I’d move on to something else.
It seemed to be just a natural part of the maturation process — which probably sounds bizarre coming from a 65-year-old.
And, for the first five weeks of this shutdown, I did just fine.
I did watch a couple episodes of Ken Burns’ “Baseball.” I did watch part of the replays of the 1968 and 1982 World Series. (Spoiler alert for young Cardinals fans, 1982 turns out a heckuva lot better than 1968.) I also watched snippets of a few Blues’ replays.
Generally speaking though, there were no measurable withdrawal symptoms.
Sure, I got a little antsy on Masters weekend. And, there was a sense of melancholy when opening day of the baseball season passed without a pitch being thrown. Yet, I felt I was surviving, maybe even thriving.
Then, last Sunday came along.
It was a relatively gloomy day. It wasn’t cold outside, but it was cloudy and humid. It felt colder than it really was. In a pre-Coronavirus life, it was a day to park in front of the television to watch the Blues or Cardinals, while checking the progress of the PGA tournament during commercials.
For the first time since athletic events were put on the back burner, I plopped on the couch, grabbed the tuner and actively looked for sporting events to watch.
Fox Sports Midwest was a disappointment, no Cardinals or Blues replays. One of the major networks carried a PGA replay, but the leaderboard was less than compelling. The same with the networks playing the greatest hits from NFL, NBA and NCAA history.
“How about a sports movie?” I thought.
The MLB Network was carrying “The Natural” for about the 20th day in a row. I know it might be blasphemy to some, but that movie was never among my favorites. “Bull Durham” was on deck, but I’ve watched it twice since live sports have been scuttled.
I sat there on the couch feeling empty, deprived and isolated. There it was — withdrawal.
It turns out, I haven’t kicked the sports habit. Admittedly, the next couple hours were tough. I flipped through the channels for alternate programming to no avail. I wanted to see a crisp body check or a deftly turned double play.
You can’t see those things on the continuous cycle of “Big Bang Theory” and “Two and a Half Men” reruns.
Eventually, I picked up a book or took a walk, the memory fades at this point.
One thing is certain, when baseball and golf returns, I’ll be there. I’m sure my eyes will be glued to the television for the first week or so. On the other hand, this athletic deprivation has created some perspective.
There are other worthwhile pursuits to occupy your time. But, dang it, I love seeing a perfectly turned double play.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at Les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!