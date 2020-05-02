Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Waiting for the return of sports

It was a relatively gloomy day. It wasn’t cold outside, but it was cloudy and humid. It felt colder than it really was. In a pre-Coronavirus life, it was a day to park in front of the television to watch the Blues or Cardinals, while checking the progress of the PGA tournament during commercials.

For the first time since athletic events were put on the back burner, I plopped on the couch, grabbed the tuner and actively looked for sporting events to watch.

Fox Sports Midwest was a disappointment, no Cardinals or Blues replays. One of the major networks carried a PGA replay, but the leaderboard was less than compelling. The same with the networks playing the greatest hits from NFL, NBA and NCAA history.

“How about a sports movie?” I thought.

The MLB Network was carrying “The Natural” for about the 20th day in a row. I know it might be blasphemy to some, but that movie was never among my favorites. “Bull Durham” was on deck, but I’ve watched it twice since live sports have been scuttled.

I sat there on the couch feeling empty, deprived and isolated. There it was — withdrawal.