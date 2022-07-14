Sports Column | Les Winkeler: What would make the perfect youth baseball league?

There was an interesting Twitter discussion recently on youth baseball.

Someone asked participants to design the perfect youth baseball league.

The question resulted in dozens of intricate answers. People were obviously passionate about the issue and replied with intricate details for leagues. The suggestions included rules that ensured kids would play multiple positions, limitations on how much each child could pitch and restrictions on parental involvement.

Some went even further, codifying all-star team selection procedures.

I agree with many of the ideas, although I have no idea why young kids need to be singled out as being an all-star.

However, none of that would happen in my league. In my perfect world scenario, there would be no rules, no structure, just play. As a concession to reality, I’ll tweak that slightly – there would be no rules for the first half of the season.

The “league” I’m thinking of would be for kids 12 and under.

Parents would drop their kids off at the ballpark for a 2-3 hour time period. Parents would drop their kids off and leave. Like go back home leave. No sitting in the bleachers, no hanging around the outfield fence, no shouted instructions. Just go home.

There would be no uniforms. No meticulously lined fields. The field would be groomed for safety reasons and bases would be in place. The “league” would provide balls and bats. No special $500 bat for little Johnny.

A couple adults would be on hand to help the kids choose teams, arbitrate agreements that got out of hand or provide instruction to any kid that asked for help. The coaches would not otherwise direct the kids in any fashion, other than provide a few tips after time elapsed.

After choosing teams the kids would simply play baseball or softball or the allotted time. We’re talking soft toss here so every kid would be able to put the ball in play.

Think about the number of repetitions the kid would get in those 2-3 hours if every ball was in play.

If the kids wanted to keep score, fine. If not, it doesn’t really matter. This “league” is about learning to play the game, learning to love the game.

Inevitably, even in a free play situation like this, there will be disputes on close plays. No problem. Conflict resolution is an important skill to learn. We would have heated arguments on the sandlot daily. Eventually, one side would give in, declaring, “We get the next call.”

Problem solved.

Give kids a dozen sessions like this, I guarantee their skills improve more than through the highly structured practices where repetitions, game speed reps, can’t be duplicated. In addition, by playing the field with runners on the bases, kids will develop a feel for the game. They will learn to act instinctively, rather than taking a robotic approach to the game.

A byproduct of “playing” will be that children will come to an understanding of just how much fun this simple, yet intricate, game can be … the unmitigated joy of turning a double play, executing a run down or running down a line drive in the gap. And, there’s a good chance that friendships blossom in this atmosphere.

Some people will criticize this laid back approach. However, from experience, I can assure you that although free-spirited, the competitive nature of kids will emerge. Playing the game is fun, but everyone wants to succeed. However, at a young age, winning doesn’t have to be the driving force.

For the second half of the season to assuage the parents, put lines on the field, uniforms on the kids, get some umpires and let mom and dad in the stands. Give the kids the opportunity to play a schedule of actual games.

I’m guessing a significant portion of the kids will prefer the playground approach.