Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Where the Cardinals stand at the All-Star break

The baseball season is half over.

The St. Louis Cardinals have muddled along 6-10 games over .500. Since Major League Baseball has an expanded playoff format this year, the Cardinals are certainly in contention for a postseason berth.

Yet, if you listen to the fans, the Cardinals are only slightly better than the Cincinnati Reds. Oakland Athletics or Kansas City Royals. The Cardinals haven’t been great, but they aren’t in the same area code as awful.

Frankly, given the injuries the team has endured, their season hasn’t been too bad.

Three regulars, Tyler O’Neill, Harrison Bader and Yadier Molina have missed substantial parts of the season. Granted, none of the three were knocking the cover off the ball when they were injured, but the team’s defense is substantially weaker with O’Neill and Bader sidelined.

On occasion, the Cardinals have had to play Juan Yepez in the outfield. Yepez has been pounding the ball, but he kindest thing that can be said for his defense is it adds drama to the game.

While fans like to complain about the team’s lack of offense, pitching is the real problem.

The offense is actually decent. At the beginning of this week the team was ranked sixth in batting average and eighth in runs scored across all of Major League Baseball. That’s not elite, but run production is not the team’s most pressing problem.

The team’s struggles start and end with pitching.

Among the starters, only Miles Mikolas has been solid every time out.

Mikolas takes an old school approach to the game. His fastball tops out in the mid-90s. He doesn’t blow people away, but he controls the strike zone with two or three pitches. He pitches to contact, which is a smart thing to do on this team. Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman, O’Neill and Bader all were Gold Glove recipients.

A pitcher would have to be crazy not to take advantage of that kind of elite defense.

Yet, a Cardinals fan complained on Twitter last week that pitching coach Mike Maddux has an outdated approach to the game – he wants pitchers to throw strikes and pitch to contact. Sometimes there are literally no words.

Rookie Andre Pallante has been nearly as consistent as Mikolas. Overall, he has probably been the second most effective starter since earning a spot in the rotation.

Adam Wainwright has been effective in most starts. He hasn’t been as consistent as in the past. However, he has been efficient on the mound, taking games into the seventh or eighth inning more times than not.

He has been a savior for an overworked bullpen.

And, even when Wainwright has scuffled with his control, he manages to get deep into games. Conversely, he and Mikolas are the only two pitchers on staff that have the license to go well over 100 pitches.

In the bullpen, Ryan Helsley has come into his own. Other than a recent outing where he blew a save by yielding a ninth inning homer (preceded by a leadoff walk), he has been lights out. Helsley hits triple digits regularly, has knee-buckling breaking pitches and is unhittable when he controls the zone.

Everyone else, including part-time closer Giovanny Gallegos have been sketchy.

Gallegos has closer-type stuff, but his out-pitch is a slider that breaks straight down. Unfortunately, the ball’s downward break is so pronounced that it rarely crosses the plate as a strike. He relies on hitters to swing and miss, meaning he puts a lot of runners on base via the walk.

The Cardinals will be better when O’Neill and Bader return, maybe good enough to make the playoffs. However, they won’t be able to make a deep run in postseason if starting pitcher Dakota Hudson and reliever Genesis Cabrera don’t learn to pitch more efficiently and consistently.

It could happen. There’s still a lot of baseball to be played.