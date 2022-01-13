Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Why do we watch sports?

Spanning the globe to bring you the constant variety of sport... the thrill of victory... and the agony of defeat... the human drama of athletic competition... This is ABC's Wide World of Sports!

If you’re over the age of 45, just reading those words may cause the hair on your arm to stand up. For 37 years, Americans tuned in to ABC’s Wide World of Sports every Saturday afternoon and heard that iconic opening.

Why?

Wide World of Sports rarely covered mainstream sports. You were more likely to see curling, luge, downhill skiing, track and field, logging competition or Mexican cliff jumpers rather than baseball, football or basketball.

I think the answer to my question is found in that famous intro — “the human drama of athletic competition.”

It is intriguing to watch human beings compete, to strive against each other, to test themselves, to push themselves to achieve things even they didn’t believe were possible.

Plus, it was educational. Where else is a teenage kid from Beckemeyer, Illinois going to learn about curling?

But, that was then. Wide World of Sports went off the air in 1998, nearly 25 years ago. A lot has changed since then, including sports fans.

Which brings me to today’s question … why do people watch sports today?

I don’t think it is for the human drama of athletic competition, but I don’t know where the answer lies. Today’s sports fans seem to be an angry lot.

Granted, the world is an angrier place than it was in 1998. People are angry about politics. They’re angry about the weather. They’re angry about the pandemic. Shoot, I think some people are angry about being angry.

There has always been anger in the world, but sports always seemed like a refuge to me. You could escape the troubles in your life for a few hours by watching a ball game, or even watching Eddie Feigner’s King and His Court. (Feigner was a fast-pitch softball pitcher.)

If possible, sports seem to make people even angrier these days.

I no longer watch a lot of televised sports, but I do keep track of prep and college sports on Twitter. So, perhaps my premise is faulty. Perhaps it’s not sports fans that are angry, perhaps its Twitter users. But, the fact remains, the anger among sports fans is palpable.

Last summer nearly every tweet about the St. Louis Cardinals included disparaging comments about former manager Mike Shildt, shortstop Paul DeJong, the front office, or whoever was having a bad game at that particular moment.

A couple years ago, Saluki Twitter was a daily beatdown on former coach Barry Hinson.

Not only were these tweets negative. They were often deeply personal – both as attacks against the subject of the tweet, but fans seem to take losses and poor play as a personal affront.

So, that leaves me with two questions – 1. Why do I read Twitter?; and 2. Why do people watch sports?

Watching obviously isn’t bringing them joy.

Do they watch solely to see their teams win? Unless you’re a fan of the Harlem Globetrotters, that’s only going to leave you happy about 60 percent of the time, no matter how good your team is.

Do they gamble on sports? Do they live vicariously through their teams?

I’m pretty sure it’s not for the human drama of athletic competition.

Last summer the Cardinals lost a 5-4 or 4-3 game in the ninth inning. The game had everything a baseball fan should want. There were several lead changes over the past three innings. There were brilliant defensive plays and clutch hits.

Yet an angry Cardinals fan tweeted it was the worst game he had ever seen. I responded, prefacing my remarks by saying I was quite sincere in wondering why he thought the game was terrible. He responded with a torrent of insults.

I remain fascinated by this phenomenon. Why do modern sports fans watch?

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

