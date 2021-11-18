Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Why isn’t Gil Hodges in baseball’s Hall of Fame?

Human culture has made massive strides since Neanderthal man roamed the earth.

We’ve built the pyramids. We’ve stepped foot on the moon. We’ve developed barbecue.

But, as a species we still face piercing questions.

How do we cure the common cold? What will it take to achieve world peace? And, why isn’t Gil Hodges in baseball’s Hall of Fame?

I’ve periodically acknowledged the final question over the years, but never spent significant time on it until last week. James Keasler, a reader from Gallatin County, suggested I watch the video “The Gil Hodges Story/Soul of a Champion.” The documentary can be found on YouTube.

After watching the film, I’m convinced there is no plausible reason for Hodges not to be enshrined in Cooperstown.

Hodges played for the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets during his 18-year career, from 1943-63.

For his career, Hodges batted .273. He hit 370 home runs, had 1,274 RBI, a career slugging percentage of .487 and an on-base percentage of .369. His career OPS is .846 and his career OPS+ is 120.

Some of those numbers would undoubtedly have been better had Hodges not served in the U.S. military during World War II. He was part of the invasion of Okinawa just prior to the war’s end.

Not any single number jumps out at you, but taken as a whole, his body of work is impressive. There are 11 first basemen currently in the Hall of Fame with less than 370 home runs. There are four first basemen with a lower OBP, including Orlando Cepeda, Eddie Murray and Tony Perez.

Murray and Perez are among the seven first basemen in Cooperstown with a lower slugging percentage.

According to Baseball Reference.com, Hodges ranks 171st all-time in slugging percentage, 212th in career OPS, and 126th in RBI. Considering almost 20,000 men have played major league baseball, that puts him in the top one percentile in all those categories.

But, that’s just part of the story.

He was considered the premier defensive first baseman of his time. The Gold Glove Award was instituted in 1957 and Hodges garnered three at a time when there was just one awarded at each position, not one in each league.

Murray is the only other first baseman in the HOF to win three Gold Gloves.

Hodges ranks 26th all time for assists by a first baseman and 39th in career putouts. He played in 2,071 major league games and committed just 126 errors. That is the definition of excellence.

But, that’s just part of the story.

Hodges managed for nine years in the major leagues. His overall record was less than impressive, 660-753. But, he managed the woeful Washington Senators for five years.

In 1968 he took over the New York Mets, a team that had been the National League’s version of the Senators, but in 1969 the Mets finished the regular season at 100-62 and went on to win the World Series.

Hodges tenure with the Mets ended with a 339-309 mark.

His managerial career was cut short when he suffered a fatal heart attack during spring training of the 1972 season.

But, that’s just part of the story.

Hodges is generally considered one of the nicest men ever to play the game.

He is credited with helping Jackie Robinson survive his first difficult seasons with the Dodgers. In the documentary, Gil Hodges Jr. tells the story of speaking to Robinson on the day of his father’s funeral. A distraught Robinson said the only darker day in his life was when his son died.

If the sum total of Gil Hodges’ career doesn’t check all the boxes for Cooperstown, baseball needs to rethink its concept of a Hall of Fame.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

