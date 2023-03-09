By what metric do we measure success in NCAA basketball?

Does winning 20 games mean anything anymore?

The Salukis bowed out of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament last week with a 23-10 record. That’s a winning percentage of .606.

Winning 60% of the time is pretty good in baseball, but basketball fans demand more. But percentages can be tricky, especially with a small sample size. Just two more wins would have made the Salukis 25-8 with a .758 winning percentage.

Would two more wins be enough to transform a “meh” season into a memorable campaign? Actually, the Salukis were excellent in close games, going 10-2 in games decided by five points or less.

Does finishing in the top half of the conference still hold any significance?

The Salukis finished third in the MVC, one game behind Drake, two behind Bradley. Back in the days when Wichita State and Creighton were part of the MVC, a third-place finish would have been something to hang your hat on.

Today, I’m not so sure that holds water.

As unfair as it is, the only metric that keeps fans happy today is a trip to the NCAA Tournament. Given the current state of affairs in the MVC, that means winning the Valley tournament.

Taking this notion to its illogical conclusion, that means just one out of the Valley’s 12 fan bases will be happy at the conclusion of Arch Madness. That notion is, of course, flawed.

Southeast Missouri State, coached by former Saluki Brad Korn, has advanced to the NCAA Tournament by virtue of winning the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. Redhawks’ fans are, of course, delirious with excitement.

However, SEMO currently stands at 19-16. The Redhawks compiled a 10-8 conference record.

SEMO’s season was much less successful than SIU’s. I could hear the SIU faithful grumbling if the 2022-23 team had stumbled through a .500 season.

Yet, because the Redhawks caught lightning in a bottle during the conference tournament, we’re supposed to believe their season was a huge success. I don’t buy it.

The reality is somewhere in between.

Granted, everyone wants to see their favorite team play in the NCAA Tournament. But, in the world of mid-major basketball, that’s just not realistic. Saluki fans need to realize that the consecutive NCAA Tournament streak the team put together early in this century is the exception, not the rule for mid-majors.

Which brings us to the crossroads where SIU currently finds itself.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the Salukis can bring nearly everyone back, including seniors Marcus Domask, Lance Jones, Xavier Johnson and Trent Brown.

The question is, do they want to come back?

In the case of Domask, Jones and Brown, they have given four years of their lives to the university. Are they ready to move on? Are the next chapters of their lives beckoning? After four years as an undergrad, I felt my life was in neutral. It would be totally understandable if they left.

Conversely, Domask and Jones have the opportunity to rewrite SIU’s record books. Their return would virtually guarantee another 20-win season.

However, this team had some serious flaws.

The Salukis got little scoring from the center position. Does SIU need to bring someone else in, or will Scottie Ebube, Cade Hornecker or Clarence Rupert fill that role?

SIU also needs a slashing forward that can break down a defense at the end of a shot clock. Too often this season, the Salukis resorted to tossing up a hopeful trey or a lengthy turnaround jumper.

Regardless of whether the Saluki greybeards return, SIU has a solid foundation to build on. Will it be enough for Saluki fans?