Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Winter Olympics are filled with polar perils

As a flatlander with a moderate case of acrophobia, watching the Winter Olympics is at times … terrifying.

As a baby, I got vertigo in my high chair. Now, I find myself staring at the television gripped in fear as men and women compete in ski jumping and the various snowboard events. Seriously, where did some of these events come from, the fevered dreams of Edgar Alan Poe or Stephen King?

Let’s take the luge … a word I’m pretty sure means “human missile” in German.

Who was the first person that thought it might be a good idea to ride half a garbage can down a glacier? At least on the luge, you’re descending the mountain feet first. Competitors in the aptly named skeleton go down the mountain face first.

I’m pretty much convinced the bobsled was invented as a makeshift ambulance, used to pick up the shattered bodies of unsuccessful luge and skeleton riders.

The ski jumping?

That’s impossible for a flatlander to even imagine.

Where would you practice something like that in Illinois – especially the central part of the state?

You’d have to find a farmer with a silo at the edge of a hill, then build a ramp to the top of the silo and slide down. And, that doesn’t begin to even approximate the height of the 90-meter hill.

And, the competitors … they stay in the air longer than the Wright Brothers did at Kitty Hawk. The courage and skill of these athletes is astounding.

Now, couple the height and speed of ski jumping with acrobatics, and you’ve got snowboarding. Even as a young man, I’m pretty sure I would have been reluctant to do flips 50 feet above the ground when the only safety net was a board strapped to my feet.

Seriously, I hold my breath every time a watch a “720”, praying that the athlete lands on his/her feet and escapes serious injury.

The moguls more than anything boggles my mind.

If you’re not familiar, you ski down a hill with three-foot speed bumps placed about five feet apart. It turns the body into a human piston. Surely this event was invented by an orthopedic surgeon facing bankruptcy.

It’s inconceivable the human body can absorb that much trauma once, much less repeatedly.

The one Winter Olympic sport I understand – cross country skiing. I’d gladly strap boards to my feet and flee 10 miles to avoid the ski jump or the moguls.

On the other hand, the specialization required in these ultra-dangerous events creates a camaraderie sorely missing in other athletic endeavors.

While watching one of the snowboarding events this weekend, the camera panned to the top two finalists standing at the bottom of the hill watching the final jumper. The final jumper won gold, but instead of being crestfallen as the reality of being pushed down the podium, the other two jumpers mobbed the winner, rolling through the snow and pounding her on the back in congratulations.

I get it.

They understand that only a small cross section of humanity is skilled enough, brave enough to compete in these sports.

While my trepidation at watching these Olympic events might have been exaggerated in this column, my awe and admiration of these athletes has not. It is riveting television.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

