Sports Column | Les Winkeler: With athletics on hold we make memories at home

The world looks different than it did 10 weeks ago … or at least we’re being forced to look at the world differently due to COVID-19.
Sheltering in place hasn’t always been easy.
I miss seeing my family, particularly my grand kids. I miss going to a restaurant for a nice steak and a glass of whiskey. I miss the Blues and Cardinals and I miss playing golf.
Some of the things I used to take for granted, now require a bit of thought. If we run out of household supplies, we don’t just hop in the car and go to the store. We wait until we have a substantial list so that we can minimize our contact with the outside world, and the virus.
But, overall, I really have nothing to complain about. When I think of the difficulties suffered by my parents’ generation during World War II – the rationing of food and basic supplies ---well, this has been a piece of cake.
And, the pandemic has caused some introspection at many levels – athletics, politics and interpersonal relationships.
We had a group phone call with my daughter and her family recently. One of the side effects of COVID-19 is they are getting a lot more family time. Granted, that doesn’t always seem like a plus when you have a seven- and a three-year-old, but life has slowed down for them.
They no longer spend each day on a dead run. They are incredibly fortunate; both of their jobs are safe. But, when they come home in the evening, they have the opportunity to spend time with each other.
Swimming lessons, gymnastics, soccer, baseball and singing lessons have all been put on hold.
It’s not that these things are bad. It’s just that for the past couple decades it seems we’ve been scheduling every waking moment of a child’s day. Kids need time to breathe … to just be kids. They need time to play in the yard, to play with empty boxes, wooden pallets and allow their imaginations to run free.
They need time to spend with mom, dad and siblings.
Youth baseball is a wonderful activity, but most of those games will be forgotten over time. Spending the evening hours in the backyard playing ball with your mom and dad, those are memories that will live forever. The same can be said about shooting baskets in the driveway or kicking a ball around the yard.
We got a text message from our daughter last week. The swing set in their backyard is on its last legs. They talked about buying a new one, but her husband said he’d rather build a new structure. So, he and my granddaughter sat down and drew up plans for the new backyard playground.
That’s the kind of thing you don’t have time to do when you’re living on the run.
Eventually, our lives will return to a semblance of normalcy. Youth athletics will fire up once again. However, I hope we all remember the benefits of this more relaxed lifestyle. It’s called quality time for a reason.
