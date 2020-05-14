Sports Column | Les Winkeler: With athletics on hold we make memories at home

They no longer spend each day on a dead run. They are incredibly fortunate; both of their jobs are safe. But, when they come home in the evening, they have the opportunity to spend time with each other.

Swimming lessons, gymnastics, soccer, baseball and singing lessons have all been put on hold.

It’s not that these things are bad. It’s just that for the past couple decades it seems we’ve been scheduling every waking moment of a child’s day. Kids need time to breathe … to just be kids. They need time to play in the yard, to play with empty boxes, wooden pallets and allow their imaginations to run free.

They need time to spend with mom, dad and siblings.

Youth baseball is a wonderful activity, but most of those games will be forgotten over time. Spending the evening hours in the backyard playing ball with your mom and dad, those are memories that will live forever. The same can be said about shooting baskets in the driveway or kicking a ball around the yard.

We got a text message from our daughter last week. The swing set in their backyard is on its last legs. They talked about buying a new one, but her husband said he’d rather build a new structure. So, he and my granddaughter sat down and drew up plans for the new backyard playground.