Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Within the perfect world of sports

In a perfect world...

There would still be a NFL football team in St. Louis – the St. Louis football Cardinals.

Jim Hart would be enshrined in the NFL Hall of Fame.

DH would have just one meaning in baseball – doubleheader.

A fullback carrying the ball would still be a thing in NCAA and NFL football.

NFL quarterbacks wouldn’t throw the ball more than 30 times per game.

Major league pitchers would attack the strike zone on 0-2 counts.

There would never, ever be a G.O.A.T. discussion again – in any sport, at any level.

All-star games would just go away. Name an all-star team, then take a week off. The exhibitions pawned off as modern all-star games are an embarrassment.

Tiger Woods would never have injured his back.

Significantly more PGA events would be played in conditions as challenging as the U.S. Open.

Professional sports franchises would make 10 percent of their venue’s capacity available to poor or underprivileged children at no cost.

You could actually watch MLB, NHL, NBA, and WNBA games on free television.

Baseball fans would realize that strikeouts are NOT just another out.

Bat flips would be passé.

Fans of every sport would understand the value of solid team defense and appreciate the defensive ability of individual players.

Baseball season would end before people begin Christmas shopping.

Stolen bases would make a comeback.

Baseball fans would realize that a quality start means going more than six innings.

The baseball stadium at Marion would get another full-time tenant.

Southern Illinois fans would discover football and women’s basketball at Southern Illinois University.

The NHL would extend the 3-on-3 overtime to 10 minutes and do away with the shootout.

Someone would create hockey sticks that don’t snap like toothpicks.

I would actually understand soccer’s offside rule.

Ted Lasso producers would create 26 episodes per year.

Fans of all sports would respect players from earlier eras. It’s ridiculous to believe that Willie Mays, Gale Sayers, Larry Bird or Jack Nicklaus wouldn’t excel in the modern game.

Baseball fans would pay more attention to WHIP to judge a pitcher’s effectiveness.

Major league baseball games would be played in 2.5 hours.

The shift would go away, not by MLB fiat, but players would actually start hitting the ball to the undefended half of the field.

Punt returns would become a thing again.

The NFL would get away from its TD – commercial, PAT-commercial, kickoff-commercial format. You can watch a sitcom between the time a touchdown is scored and the ball is put into play again.

Replay reviews in every sport wouldn’t add 15 minutes to the game.

Matt Shaw’s last second shot against Kansas would have gone through the basket.

I’d get to watch another SIU vs. Appalachian State football game in Boone, N.C. Only, this time I wouldn’t have to drive 90 minutes back to Greensboro in an ice storm.

Sunday editions of newspapers would return and sportswriters would have a deadline no earlier than 11 p.m.

'Floorburn U' would return. Those Saluki basketball teams played with an attitude.

Mid-major basketball programs would get the respect they deserve at NCAA tournament time.

The Blues could actually hit an empty net in the last two minutes of games.

Brendan Donovan keeps playing like a man possessed.

Yadier Molina earns a spot in Cooperstown.

Fenway Park and Wrigley Field stand for another century.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0