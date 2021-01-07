Sports Column | Les Winkeler: World of sports is missing normalcy

The sporting world desperately needs normalcy.
Forget results on the field, floor or rink. At this point, the scores have basically become irrelevant.
Heck, whether or not the Cardinals choose to re-sign Kolten Wong or put rickety strikeout machine Matt Carpenter at second base no longer consumes my thoughts. Even if the Cardinals fail to do the right thing and sign Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright to contracts that would allow them to end their careers wearing the “Birds on the Bat” seems irrelevant.
At this moment in time, at least in terms of sports, the big picture is more important than the details.
Americans, each and every one of us, needs to see real, live fans in the stands, not cardboard cutouts. The cutouts were a brilliant marketing/fundraising tool, but they don’t buy souvenirs. They don’t visit the concession stand. Most importantly, they don’t portray a sense of vitality.
They are inanimate, and though mildly amusing at first, they actually lend an air of sadness, sterility to the games that are being played.
Sports fans, each and every one of us, not just those that deny the dangers posed by the pandemic, need to feel the urgency of scoring that big ticket … feeling the electricity of being in the building for a Final Four game, getting a whiff of hot dogs wafting through the ballpark during a World Series game.
We need to be able to look forward to the upcoming weekend game with full confidence the contest will not be cancelled due to a COVID outbreak. For that matter, how wonderful will it be when the phrase “COVID protocol” disappears from our collective vocabulary.
We need to know athletes on the field, coaches on the sideline, reporters tucked away in the pressbox, fans in the stands, ticket takers and the concession stand worker frantically stuffing popcorn in bags are not risking their health by attending the games.
Isn’t it amazing the things we take for granted?
How great would it be, right now, to be standing in a concession stand moving at a glacier’s pace? How great would it be to attend one of the Miners’ annual exhibition games where Rent One Park rocks with the nervous, soda-induced energy, of 3,000 kids on a field trip?
How great would it be to see the gates of venues thrown open to anyone who has a ticket, where we don’t need to have socially-distant seating?
A year ago, who would have thought that we’d be longing for these simple moments? Who would have thought that every fiber of our body and psyche would need the type of interaction that only (fill in the blank sport) can provide.
It is my sincere hope and desire that these things come to fruition this year. I think they can, but normalcy isn’t going to magically reappear.
The onus remains primarily on us. Americans, sports fans in particular, have to embrace mask-wearing and social distancing for another couple months. If we do that, and the vaccines have their expected effects, it seems reasonable to believe some degree of normalcy can be achieved by summer.
I, and I believe I’m speaking for most sports fans, need it.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.