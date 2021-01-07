Sports Column | Les Winkeler: World of sports is missing normalcy

We need to be able to look forward to the upcoming weekend game with full confidence the contest will not be cancelled due to a COVID outbreak. For that matter, how wonderful will it be when the phrase “COVID protocol” disappears from our collective vocabulary.

We need to know athletes on the field, coaches on the sideline, reporters tucked away in the pressbox, fans in the stands, ticket takers and the concession stand worker frantically stuffing popcorn in bags are not risking their health by attending the games.

Isn’t it amazing the things we take for granted?

How great would it be, right now, to be standing in a concession stand moving at a glacier’s pace? How great would it be to attend one of the Miners’ annual exhibition games where Rent One Park rocks with the nervous, soda-induced energy, of 3,000 kids on a field trip?

How great would it be to see the gates of venues thrown open to anyone who has a ticket, where we don’t need to have socially-distant seating?

A year ago, who would have thought that we’d be longing for these simple moments? Who would have thought that every fiber of our body and psyche would need the type of interaction that only (fill in the blank sport) can provide.