Sports Column | Les Winkeler: World without sports

For the first time in history America is about to endure a world without sports.
The Coronavirus is doing what even World War II couldn’t do – stopping our games. Granted, some games will be played – sans fans.
The NBA postponed the rest of its schedule Wednesday night. The NCAA has announced that March Madness is cancelled. The Illinois High School Association cancelled the state championships. The NHL has instructed teams to eliminate practices and team meetings.
The rapid spread of the virus and the many questions surrounding the cause, severity and transmission of the illness, these actions are reasonable. When human lives are at stake, it’s always best to err on the side of caution.
Unfortunately, the timing couldn’t be worse.
In the midst of a stock market collapse and a pandemic, we’re all looking for distraction. When newspaper headlines and cable news chyrons are filled with death tolls and dire economic news, it’s comforting to escape into a world of bracketology and NHL scores.
In the next few weeks I suspect many of us will learn how important the games are too us.
It is my firm hope that introspection will fill the void created by cancelled games. Perhaps, individually and collectively, we’ll remember exactly why we invest so much of ourselves into the games.
Personally, I will miss the distraction.
Baseball, basketball and hockey provide an escape, albeit temporary, from the problems of everyday life. If only for a couple of hours it’s possible to forget financial issues, doctor’s appointments, politics or even an argument with a family member.
Your worries and concerns can disappear in the instant it takes a baseball to leave the ballpark or a slapshot to hit the back of the net.
It’s therapeutic.
Second, as a frustrated pseudo-athlete, I marvel at the athleticism of a finely turned double play, the exquisite timing of an alley-oop dunk or the hand-eye coordination it takes for a hockey player to deflect an errant pass from skate to stick.
Admit it. If you are an avid sports fan you live vicariously through your favorite athletes.
Finally, every game is a drama unto itself. There are redemption stories – the player who threw away a pass with a minute left in the game buries a pair of free throws with no time left on the clock. There is the absurd – a slapshot caroms off the crossbar, hits the goalie in the back and trickles into the goal.
There is the absurd. A baseball team can be totally dominated by the opposing team’s pitching staff only to win in the ninth inning on a hit batsman and a home run.
You never know what you’re going to get. That’s why I tune in. And, that is what I will miss over the next few weeks, possibly months.
It won’t be easy. But, I suspect it will be good for us.
Hopefully a side effect will be that fans will rediscover the joy that comes with watching their favorite game. Perhaps they will remember it is the running, jumping and skating they enjoy, not grousing about trades not made or coaches not fired.
We’re about to find out how much we love our games.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at Les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.