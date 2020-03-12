Sports Column | Les Winkeler: World without sports

For the first time in history America is about to endure a world without sports.

The Coronavirus is doing what even World War II couldn’t do – stopping our games. Granted, some games will be played – sans fans.

The NBA postponed the rest of its schedule Wednesday night. The NCAA has announced that March Madness is cancelled. The Illinois High School Association cancelled the state championships. The NHL has instructed teams to eliminate practices and team meetings.

The rapid spread of the virus and the many questions surrounding the cause, severity and transmission of the illness, these actions are reasonable. When human lives are at stake, it’s always best to err on the side of caution.

Unfortunately, the timing couldn’t be worse.

In the midst of a stock market collapse and a pandemic, we’re all looking for distraction. When newspaper headlines and cable news chyrons are filled with death tolls and dire economic news, it’s comforting to escape into a world of bracketology and NHL scores.

In the next few weeks I suspect many of us will learn how important the games are too us.