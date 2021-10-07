Sports Column | Les Winkeler:

Did you ever visit an old friend in poor health?

You have a great visit. You re-live some of the greatest moments in your life. You feel a oneness with the person you have spent so much time with. The time just flies by and too soon you find yourself saying goodbye.

You leave with a warm feeling. Yet, at the back of your mind is that gnawing notion that you may never see your friend again.

That’s how Sunday’s farewell to Mike Shannon felt.

Shannon, a St. Louis kid, lived the American dream. He grew up to play for his hometown major league baseball team. He played in three World Series for the Cardinals before his career was cut short by nephritis, a kidney disease, in 1970.

By 1971, Shannon found himself in the KMOX radio booth calling Cardinals games. He was a fixture on the airwaves until calling his final game Sunday. Shannon was honored in pre-game ceremonies prior to the season finale, but the long-time “Voice of the Cardinals” was too overcome with emotion to address the crowd.

He managed to say thank you to the fans before his voice trailed off and he stepped away from the microphone.

One hundred miles away, I was sitting on my couch watching the proceedings through bleary eyes and a lump in my throat. Mike Shannon and I might never have had a conversation, but for 50 years I followed Cardinals’ baseball through his eyes.

I will be 67 years old in a couple months. Mike Shannon was calling Cardinals’ baseball when I was in high school. I don’t have a distinct memory of it, but it’s highly likely I listened to a Cardinals game while driving home from my high school graduation.

My wife and I were married in August. There’s a pretty good chance our car radio was tuned to KMOX at some point while driving to or from our honeymoon. Mike Shannon’s voice kept me company on many late night drives, coming home from covering a sporting event.

I distinctly remember driving on a cold, rainy March afternoon, turning in to the first spring training broadcast of the year. When I heard Shannon’s voice, I turned to my wife and said, “Winter is over. I’ve heard Mike Shannon calling baseball.”

While I enjoy the current KMOX crew, John Rooney and Ricky Horton, Cardinals’ baseball will not be the same without Mike Shannon’s wit and storytelling.

How I’m going to miss that home run call, “There’s a long fly to left, GET UP BABY, GET UP, GET UP! OH, YEAH! HOME RUN!”

Shannon struggled in the booth in the early years, but he hit his stride in the 80s.

“There’s a ground ball to short. Ozzie has it and it’s up, over and O-U-T,” or “There’s a fly ball to centerfield. And, that’s the wrong place to hit it because that’s where Mr. McGee lives,” were frequent mantras.

Yes, Shannon was known to butcher the language and speak in tortured metaphors, but I loved his ability to tell stories about his exploits on the field or friendships with baseball legends. Some younger fans were put off because he didn’t always pay slavish attention to game details every second of every game, but, to me, that is the charm of baseball.

Baseball is a game played by men. It transcends the numbers too many fans are obsessed with, and no one put the humanity in baseball like Mike Shannon. He had the ability to make you laugh, even when the Cardinals were getting trounced, and his stories could bring a tear to your eye.

THAT is a gift.

The Cardinals sent Shannon off with a wide array of gifts. But, there is still something missing. Shannon deserves the Ford Frick Award, the recognition that would create space for him in Cooperstown. He richly deserves it.

Thanks Mike!

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of the Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

