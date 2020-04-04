Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: 'Anything is possible'

"The intensity on his face, and in his game, was always there," Pierce said on ESPN Saturday.

Garnett grew up in South Carolina before moving to Chicago for his final season. He lived with his sister, and led Farragut to a 28-2 record. One of the first true forward/centers in history, Garnett could shoot from the outside and was one of the most tenacious rebounders in NBA history. He averaged 25.2 points, 17.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 6.5 blocks per game at Farragut, winning Illinois Mr. Basketball and USA Today's Player of the Year Award. Farragut lost to Harvey Thornton, the Class AA runner-up, in the state quarterfinals.

He led the league in rebounding four times and was a 12-time member of the NBA's All-Defensive Team. The 2004 NBA Player of the Year, Garnett was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2008 in leading the Celtics to the championship.

Boston hadn't even made the playoffs the year before winning the championship in 2008. After a trade that involved five players and two first-round draft picks (a 7-for-1 deal if you believe that), Garnett joined Allen and Pierce on a club coached by Glenn "Doc" Rivers. They were one of the league's first Big Threes, along with the Celtics' trio of Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish in the 1980s. Now everybody has a Big Three.