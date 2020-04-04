Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: 'Anything is possible'

"Anything is possible."
It was June 17, 2008. The Boston Celtics had just won the NBA championship with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Lakers behind 17 points and 10 rebounds from Finals MVP Paul Pierce, 26 from Ray Allen, 21 from Rajon Rondo, and 26 from power forward Kevin Garnett. Garnett, in his 13th season in the league after getting drafted out of high school, screamed it out during a postgame TV interview.
"Anything is possible."
Garnett, 43, was announced as part of the 2020 Naismith Hall of Fame class Saturday. He joins a stellar group, which includes Kobe Bryant, who had 22 points in that Game 6 loss in Boston almost 12 years ago, the great Tim Duncan, Tamika Catchings, Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, and one of my favorite coaches, Rudy Tomjanovich. Tomjanovich led the Houston Rockets to back-to-back championships in 1994 and 1995 with Hakeem Olajuwon, Clyde Drexler, Kenny Smith and Robert Horry.
Garnett and Bryant will always be associated with each other, as they battled for years, when Garnett was on Minnesota and as a Celtic. They both were drafted out of high school, Garnett from Farragut Academy in Chicago and Bryant out of Lower Marion in Philadelphia. Both were outstanding rookies, and went on to long, successful, Hall of Fame careers. Garnett's journey always had more pull for me, though.
Anybody can win in Los Angeles. You got the weather, the tradition, the fan support. Everybody wants to play in Los Angeles, because of the size of the city, the legacy, Hollywood, the stars, blah, blah, blah. It takes some real toughness to win in Boston.
"The intensity on his face, and in his game, was always there," Pierce said on ESPN Saturday.
Garnett grew up in South Carolina before moving to Chicago for his final season. He lived with his sister, and led Farragut to a 28-2 record. One of the first true forward/centers in history, Garnett could shoot from the outside and was one of the most tenacious rebounders in NBA history. He averaged 25.2 points, 17.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 6.5 blocks per game at Farragut, winning Illinois Mr. Basketball and USA Today's Player of the Year Award. Farragut lost to Harvey Thornton, the Class AA runner-up, in the state quarterfinals.
He led the league in rebounding four times and was a 12-time member of the NBA's All-Defensive Team. The 2004 NBA Player of the Year, Garnett was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2008 in leading the Celtics to the championship.
Boston hadn't even made the playoffs the year before winning the championship in 2008. After a trade that involved five players and two first-round draft picks (a 7-for-1 deal if you believe that), Garnett joined Allen and Pierce on a club coached by Glenn "Doc" Rivers. They were one of the league's first Big Threes, along with the Celtics' trio of Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish in the 1980s. Now everybody has a Big Three.
Garnett grew up in the NBA. Drafted at the age of 19, he was 39 when he played his final game for those Timberwolves, who started his career when they selected him fifth overall in the 1995 draft. After he was announced as part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class, Garnett said there was nothing higher.
"To be able to be called Hall of Famer is everything," Garnett said on ESPN.
Anything is possible.
