Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: College World Series still special for Wild's Danielle Lawrie

Danielle Lawrie-Locke went to the 2008 Olympics with Team Canada, has two silver medals from the Pan American Games, and won two National Pro Fastpitch championships with the USSSA Pride. But the former Washington pitcher still gets the real feels from watching the NCAA softball playoffs.
Lawrie-Locke, a two-time USA Softball Player of the Year in 2009 and 2010, went 42-8 with a 0.97 ERA as a junior when the Huskies won the national championship. The 5-foot-7 powerhouse struck out 521 batters that year, threw 352 2/3 innings, and finished the season with 21 shutouts. She threw every inning during the Huskies' six-game run at the College World Series.
"It's truly the best in sports, these three weeks, but as an athlete, playing in it, not much compares to it," she said. "The Olympics were pretty special, for sure, in '08, but the college grind of the regionals, the super regionals, how you felt like you were treated. You were treated like a pro. The World Series is like nothing that I've ever experienced. The support, the love, the feel, is incredible."
Washington beat Florida 3-2 in the second game of a three-game series to win the College World Series in Oklahoma City. It was the end of the best road trip in school history. The Huskies left Seattle May 13 that year and didn't return home until winning the title on June 2. They won the regional in Massachusetts and the super regional in Atlanta before going to Oklahoma City and taking five of six games.
Twelve years later, the mother of two young daughters still remembers her final days with Washington.
"It's kinda cool now, to have that chance to be an analyst there, and help with the studio stuff," Lawrie-Locke said. "Because I still get the same feels like I'm walking down the stairs and competing as an athlete. If people turn on the World Series, and they're not familiar with this run, they fall in love with the sport, easily, because they do a great job at ESPN with production, and then the talent speaks for itself."
Lawrie-Locke, 34, was back in Marion Friday for Media Day with the Canadian Wild of Southern Illinois, otherwise known as Team Canada. The Canadian National Team, which has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, are scheduled to play 16 games at Rent One Park to prepare for one more chase of that elusive gold medal. Lawrie-Locke went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 14 1/3 innings at the WBSC Americas Qualifier to help Team Canada qualify for the Tokyo Games.
Just last year, when she was stuck at home due to the coronavirus, she thought about not chasing that medal.
"It was a dark time there for a little bit," she said. "When they postponed it, I, 100%, said I wasn't doing it again. I have two little kids, I have a husband, I work. I have a lot. We all have a lot. I'm not saying mine is better or worse or harder, but in that moment I didn't know how to take it. So I gave myself about a week to just, like, feel all the feelings of it, and then I had to really dig deep and realize that if I quit, this is what happens, and if I stay, this is what happens. It really came down to my two little girls and it came down to my teammates."
Lawrie-Locke didn't want to quit and look back at what could have been.
"If I quit now, and it's really hard to prove it to my kids that when stuff gets real, I bail," she said. "And I've been playing with these girls, like Jen (Gilbert) and Raft (Kaleigh Rafter) for 15 years, so I can't bail on that, and I believe that that COVID year gave us a chance to better ourselves."
