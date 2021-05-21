Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: College World Series still special for Wild's Danielle Lawrie

Twelve years later, the mother of two young daughters still remembers her final days with Washington.

"It's kinda cool now, to have that chance to be an analyst there, and help with the studio stuff," Lawrie-Locke said. "Because I still get the same feels like I'm walking down the stairs and competing as an athlete. If people turn on the World Series, and they're not familiar with this run, they fall in love with the sport, easily, because they do a great job at ESPN with production, and then the talent speaks for itself."

Lawrie-Locke, 34, was back in Marion Friday for Media Day with the Canadian Wild of Southern Illinois, otherwise known as Team Canada. The Canadian National Team, which has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, are scheduled to play 16 games at Rent One Park to prepare for one more chase of that elusive gold medal. Lawrie-Locke went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 14 1/3 innings at the WBSC Americas Qualifier to help Team Canada qualify for the Tokyo Games.

Just last year, when she was stuck at home due to the coronavirus, she thought about not chasing that medal.