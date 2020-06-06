Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Crab Orchard Golf Club sale could change Carterville forever

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It's not hard to find Steve Heckel at Crab Orchard Golf Club in Carterville, and that's one of the reasons he's getting out.

Heckel, a 1964 Carterville High School graduate who has helped keep the place running for more than 50 years after his family bought it, announced in May they put it up for auction. At 74 years old, Heckel is still in great shape and works from early in the morning into the early evening every day. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, there are still fairways to mow, equipment to order, light fixtures to fix and staff to pay. On a typical summer day, the course may have 42 employees between it, the pro shop and the restaurant.

Heckel's family is also putting up a four-bedroom house on the grounds, the residential lots and a nearby condo. Heckel, an SIU Hall of Fame golfer who has been a PGA teaching profession since 1970, hopes the new buyer will keep the golf course a golf course. Six of his students went on to win an IHSA state championship. But this year may bring big changes to the city, and to Southern Illinois.