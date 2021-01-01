Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Games are secondary at Carbondale Holiday Tournament

"You look forward to it all year long because of the camaraderie you have with the other coaches in the tournament," Miller said. "You look forward to the fans that are there every single year. When you're not able to do those types of things, you miss that type of camaraderie, that investment you have with the other people. My wife misses it as much because it's a family. It's just been a tradition we've had throughout the years. It's very unusual, but it is a grind."

Miller typically had to set aside 12 tickets to each session for his family, just in case all of them showed up at the same time. This year, he mingled with family up in Charleston during the time he'd usually be scouting the tournament field. He hasn't worked out with his current team in weeks, but enters the new year optimistic for the same reason we do. Not to say things can't get any worse, but to believe 2021 will be better than ever.

"I still have our fingers crossed, my toes crossed, that we can get started in January sometime," he said. "The kids need it. They need the team concept, and the support of their peers. The structure, the chemistry. Everything involving sports, these kids have had to go without it, and I just feel terrible for them."

TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.

