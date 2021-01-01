Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Games are secondary at Carbondale Holiday Tournament

In between his team's four games in three days, you could always find Jim Miller somewhere at the Carbondale Holiday Tournament.
The longtime Terrier boys basketball coach has won over 400 games at the largest high school in the region. In 22 seasons, his club has won 20 or more games 11 times and 19 four other years. Four times, he's led Carbondale High School to the championship of the 16-team event that's been held at the Banterra Center (formerly known as the SIU Arena) every year since 1964.
"Whether I visit with somebody for three minutes or 30 minutes, I'm always around," Miller said. "I'm always there."
Not this year. For the first time in 57 years, the Banterra Center went dark right after Christmas in 2020. The coronavirus, and state health regulations, eliminated the Carbondale Holiday Tournament just like so many others. The 78th Centralia Holiday Tournament will have to wait until the winter of 2021. The 56th Eldorado tournament and the 40th event at Sesser-Valier High School, two of the most widely-attended holiday tournaments in the area, will have to wait.
Because I spend so much time at the Banterra Center, I'm partial to the Carbondale Holiday Tournament. It's always been the grandest of them all, simply because of the sheer size of the arena it takes place in. Every year, the Terriers' best players pledge to stay close to home during the Christmas break in the hopes of bringing home the Championship Plus trophy on the last night. Organizers typically bring in teams from other states, which has hurt attendance, but always adds a bit of a regional flare to it.
I saw the tournament's all-time leading scorer, a small guard nobody could handle named Randy Culpepper, who put up 173 points in four games for Memphis Sheffield. Jerry West was in attendance once year because his son competed for one of the out-of-town teams from Memphis. Saluki great Armon Fletcher played the tip of Edwardsville High School's zone. Future Saluki Scottie Ebube was the MVP of the 2018 tournament won by Mundelein High School.
And I can't remember most of the games. Terrier assistant coach Mike Butler introduced me to my wife. I remember her actually sitting down next to me during a game one year, not to watch, of course, but to reminisce with Miller's daughters and Butler's kids. I used to talk about the current team, and some past teams, with former scorekeeper Paul Bates, a big Illinois fan who died in 2018 who the tournament is named after now. Helen Moon, who died earlier this year, was the secretary for the athletic department, and always had a kind word in the hospitality room or when I needed a copy of an earlier box score.
Coach Dick Corn used to lead Pinckneyville. One of his former players, former Saluki Shane Hawkins, took a few Trico teams there. Daryl Murphy, Murphysboro's leader for more than 20 years, has always been great to deal with ever since I started here in 2003.
In 2020, I missed seeing people more than I thought I ever would. The three-day tournament right after Christmas at the Banterra Center allowed me to do that infinitely.
"You look forward to it all year long because of the camaraderie you have with the other coaches in the tournament," Miller said. "You look forward to the fans that are there every single year. When you're not able to do those types of things, you miss that type of camaraderie, that investment you have with the other people. My wife misses it as much because it's a family. It's just been a tradition we've had throughout the years. It's very unusual, but it is a grind."
Miller typically had to set aside 12 tickets to each session for his family, just in case all of them showed up at the same time. This year, he mingled with family up in Charleston during the time he'd usually be scouting the tournament field. He hasn't worked out with his current team in weeks, but enters the new year optimistic for the same reason we do. Not to say things can't get any worse, but to believe 2021 will be better than ever.
"I still have our fingers crossed, my toes crossed, that we can get started in January sometime," he said. "The kids need it. They need the team concept, and the support of their peers. The structure, the chemistry. Everything involving sports, these kids have had to go without it, and I just feel terrible for them."
