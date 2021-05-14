Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Holder, prep school trying to bridge gap from high school to college

There were more than 1,500 players still in the NCAA Division I men's basketball transfer portal earlier this week, according to verbalcommits.com, a website that tracks athletes' movements and offers. With less than a month before teams can reconvene for the summer and start preparing for the 2021-22 season.

One of the byproducts of the NCAA passing a one-time transfer rule for all sports, where kids can leave once without having to sit out a year, and giving seniors from the 2020-21 COVID-19 pandemic season another year was it became easier to try something new. Adam Miller left Illinois, despite starting most of the year. Aaron Cook, who left SIU to join Gonzaga, left Gonzaga. Donovan Clay left Valparaiso, Tre Williams and Jake LaRavia left Indiana State, and the list goes on and on.

Another byproduct of the free-for-all spring of 2021 was a lot of high school seniors, junior college players and prep school products didn't get the same amount of looks they would in a normal season. Division I coaches will be able to leave campus to recruit for the first time in over 13 months in June, after trying to find kids over Zoom, video workouts or televised AAU tournaments. Tommy Holder, along with his business partner, Roy Booker, are trying to help bridge that recruiting gap for postgraduate students.