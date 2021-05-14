Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Holder, prep school trying to bridge gap from high school to college

There were more than 1,500 players still in the NCAA Division I men's basketball transfer portal earlier this week, according to verbalcommits.com, a website that tracks athletes' movements and offers. With less than a month before teams can reconvene for the summer and start preparing for the 2021-22 season.
One of the byproducts of the NCAA passing a one-time transfer rule for all sports, where kids can leave once without having to sit out a year, and giving seniors from the 2020-21 COVID-19 pandemic season another year was it became easier to try something new. Adam Miller left Illinois, despite starting most of the year. Aaron Cook, who left SIU to join Gonzaga, left Gonzaga. Donovan Clay left Valparaiso, Tre Williams and Jake LaRavia left Indiana State, and the list goes on and on.
Another byproduct of the free-for-all spring of 2021 was a lot of high school seniors, junior college players and prep school products didn't get the same amount of looks they would in a normal season. Division I coaches will be able to leave campus to recruit for the first time in over 13 months in June, after trying to find kids over Zoom, video workouts or televised AAU tournaments. Tommy Holder, along with his business partner, Roy Booker, are trying to help bridge that recruiting gap for postgraduate students.
The two started a prep boarding school in Carbondale, called the Illinois Prepatory School, housed at the renovated Dentmon Center. The Southern Illinois Pharaohs, an independent basketball team that was supposed to make it their home a few years ago, are no more, at least for now, so now the Trojans have moved in. The school began last year, amid COVID, but had two 12-player boys teams that competed against other prep schools and some community colleges. It is an official non-profit.
"Our kids come down here in our program, which is designed to help student-athletes who need further development, either academically, athletically, or they were just underexposed," Holder said. "We were training them within a season, and then, basically, helping promote them and get them recruited. Especially now, with the climate the way it is, with people able to retain kids with scholarships, there are a lot of kids that don't have situations."
Prep schools are not for everyone, but, for kids that want to play in college and didn't get recruited as much as they thought they should have, they're a viable option. Former Saluki guard Sean Lloyd, a two-time selection on the Missouri Valley Conference All-Defensive Team and a 1,000-point scorer, played a year at Mt. Zion Prep before signing with SIU. Former Saluki forward Austin Weiher, who played sparingly in three years here, played at Creating Young Minds Academy in Texas as a postgraduate.
They typically provide scholarships, but are costly — Illinois Prep School's tuition is listed at $24,000 a year for full boarding/workouts/competitions and $20,000 a year for locals. The programs include instruction, weights, agility workouts, games and individual strength and conditioning. The school offers programs for boys and girls, and also offers high school and summer training programs.
Holder and Booker, a former pro who played at Southeast Missouri State, have some expertise. Holder was one of four team captains, along with Justin Dentmon, on Carbondale High School's 2004 boys team that finished fourth in the state in Class AA. It was the Terriers' first appearance at the state tournament since they finished second 10 years earlier with Troy Hudson and Rashad Tucker. Holder played two years at Rend Lake College, then joined the Warriors as an assistant coach in 2011 under Randy House. They won the 2013 NJCAA Division II national championship.
Holder took over the program after House left in 2017. Now he's trying to help build another one into a championship contender.
For more information on the prep school, go to illinoisprepschool.com.
