Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Players don't rule the NFL

Sorry, Russell.

It's just not going to happen, Deshaun.

This is the NFL, otherwise known as the "Not For Long" league because of how much of a physical toll it takes on players' bodies. It's also known as the "Not For Long" league because, unlike the NBA, where you can request a trade and get it most of the time, the NFL is run by teams, not players. If you can't do the job they want, or are unwilling to do it, in the NFL, they'll find someone else to. That's why quarterback Russell Wilson is still in Seattle and Deshaun Watson is still in Houston.

They can want out all they want. Wilson's agent has not publicly asked for a trade, but he's told the media Wilson would waive his no-trade clause (who gives the second-highest paid player in the league a no-trade clause, No. 1?) for a few teams. Chicago was one of them, and the Bears reportedly offered three first-round draft picks, and more, to land the star quarterback who is due to make $35 million in 2021. Seattle reportedly turned it down, because the Seahawks don't want to move him, or if they do, they want a better offer than from a team that has a quarterback to give them in return.

Andy Dalton just doesn't have the same trade value as he used to.