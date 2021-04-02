SPORTS: Gordon Lambert's accomplished life ends at 86

When a man is proficient at several aspects of life, he can be referred to as a jack of all trades but a master of none.
When one considers the life of Gordon Lambert, who passed on March 18 at 86 years old, that saying should probably undergo an edit: It would be fair to consider him a jack of all trades, and a master of them all.
During Lambert’s accomplished life, he was a lay minister by the time he was a teenager, a three-sport star at Marion High School who opted against a crack at Major League Baseball in favor of playing baseball and basketball at SIU, and an Army man.
What’s more, Lambert became one of the premier attorneys in Southern Illinois, teaming with Ralph Harris to form the law firm of Harris & Lambert in 1963. The now-89 year old firm is now called Howerton, Dorris, Stone & Lambert Law Firm.
Born on March 9, 1935 in Marion, Lambert was a productive member of society early in life. A lifelong member of Community of Christ Church in Marion, Lambert was ordained at 17 years old and later served as its pastor for nearly 20 years.
Then there was his work on the athletic fields.
It was hard to find a Marion High School team of the early 1950s that didn’t have Lambert in a starring role. A captain of the Wildcats’ basketball and baseball teams, Lambert also quarterbacked the football team.
Baseball may have been his best sport. Three MLB organizations wanted to sign him, noting his lefthanded curve that later left legions of semi-pro hitters flailing and failing. But Lambert stayed close to home, playing two sports for SIU and graduating in 1957.
Lambert then joined the Army, serving at Fort Leonard Wood for two years before obtaining his law degree from the University of Illinois in 1963. He married Jo Ellen Ray of Goreville in 1963, a union that lasted until his passing.
Lambert’s law career was accomplished and ascendant. Honored with a nomination to the American College of Trial Lawyers, Lambert was known as one of the most formidable plaintiff’s attorneys anywhere, delivering a spate of favorable verdicts for his clients.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, one sister and 12 grandchildren. Lambert’s parents preceded him in death.
Graveside services will be held for immediate family only at Cana Cemetery in Goreville, with a date to be announced. A public service will be held at another time due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.