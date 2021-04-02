SPORTS: Gordon Lambert's accomplished life ends at 86

When a man is proficient at several aspects of life, he can be referred to as a jack of all trades but a master of none.

When one considers the life of Gordon Lambert, who passed on March 18 at 86 years old, that saying should probably undergo an edit: It would be fair to consider him a jack of all trades, and a master of them all.

During Lambert’s accomplished life, he was a lay minister by the time he was a teenager, a three-sport star at Marion High School who opted against a crack at Major League Baseball in favor of playing baseball and basketball at SIU, and an Army man.

What’s more, Lambert became one of the premier attorneys in Southern Illinois, teaming with Ralph Harris to form the law firm of Harris & Lambert in 1963. The now-89 year old firm is now called Howerton, Dorris, Stone & Lambert Law Firm.

Born on March 9, 1935 in Marion, Lambert was a productive member of society early in life. A lifelong member of Community of Christ Church in Marion, Lambert was ordained at 17 years old and later served as its pastor for nearly 20 years.

Then there was his work on the athletic fields.