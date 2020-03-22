SPORTS: Herrin tabs Sherrill to replace Karnes

At least initially, Sherrill doesn’t plan to change too much from what Karnes did. The Tigers relied on a power running game for most of Karnes’ time. The likes of Drew Merrill, Brent Milner, Gavin Gosha and Jackson Yates enjoyed huge seasons as featured backs.

But when he had a quarterback capable of throwing it, such as Jacob Downen in 2016, Karnes would spread the field with four receivers and let it fly 30 times a game or more. Even then, Sherrill said Karnes would always look for ways to create a better ground game.

“You start with what Jason did because it’s what the kids know and evolve from there if we have to,” Sherrill said. “Even when we had the big Downen boy, Jason would come into the meetings on Monday and he’d say, ‘How can we run our fullhouse stuff?’

“Two tight ends, fullhouse … I have to admit I enjoy that stuff.”

Sherrill will have to replace some solid players from last year’s 4-5 team, including quarterback Chance Karnes – the coach’s son – as well as Jake Baumgarte. No matter who suits up in orange and black, though, Sherrill is sure of one thing.

“The best thing about Herrin is that year-in, year-out, we’re going to have tough kids,” he said. “It doesn’t always equate to wins, but we’re usually going to get after people.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.