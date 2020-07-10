Sports | Laster remembered as 'larger than life'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In some ways, Peaches Laster was ahead of his time.

The man with a flashy nickname and a powerful game who helped Carbondale finish second at the 1967 IHSA state basketball tournament died on July 2 after a 15-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

“He was a great player and also did very well in life,” said high school teammate Phil Gilbert on Thursday night. “He was a very special person and friend. Look at what he did after high school and college. He worked his way through the Illinois Department of Corrections to become a warden.”

That was after Laster enjoyed a solid career at the University of Utah, helping it reach the NIT quarterfinals in 1970. That was a particularly great year for a tournament which at the time was as prestigious as the NCAA Championship.

Al McGuire’s Marquette won it, beating the Utes by 20 in the quarterfinals. That was sandwiched by victories over Julius Erving (Massachusetts) and Pete Maravich (LSU). The likes of Dean Smith (North Carolina) and Bob Knight (Army) also stalked the Madison Square Garden sidelines that week.

And a kid from Southern Illinois ran the fabled floor at MSG, three years after Walt Frazier first announced his presence to the basketball world by leading the Salukis to the NIT crown.