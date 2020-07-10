Sports | Laster remembered as 'larger than life'

In some ways, Peaches Laster was ahead of his time.
The man with a flashy nickname and a powerful game who helped Carbondale finish second at the 1967 IHSA state basketball tournament died on July 2 after a 15-year battle with Alzheimer’s.
“He was a great player and also did very well in life,” said high school teammate Phil Gilbert on Thursday night. “He was a very special person and friend. Look at what he did after high school and college. He worked his way through the Illinois Department of Corrections to become a warden.”
That was after Laster enjoyed a solid career at the University of Utah, helping it reach the NIT quarterfinals in 1970. That was a particularly great year for a tournament which at the time was as prestigious as the NCAA Championship.
Al McGuire’s Marquette won it, beating the Utes by 20 in the quarterfinals. That was sandwiched by victories over Julius Erving (Massachusetts) and Pete Maravich (LSU). The likes of Dean Smith (North Carolina) and Bob Knight (Army) also stalked the Madison Square Garden sidelines that week.
And a kid from Southern Illinois ran the fabled floor at MSG, three years after Walt Frazier first announced his presence to the basketball world by leading the Salukis to the NIT crown.
The name was Early Laster on the birth certificate in 1950, but he was known to just about everyone as Peaches. One of eight children brought up by Atlas and Rose Ella Laster, Peaches made his mark upon reaching high school, although it took time.
Laster’s basketball coach at Carbondale, John Cherry, may have turned things around with a bit of tough love. During Laster’s freshman year, Cherry grew tired of his attitude, asking him to turn his equipment in and not come back.
The next day, Cherry was asked to meet with his family. After detailing what led to his decision, Cherry heard from Laster’s father.
“He hadn’t spoke the entire time,” Cherry said. “And then he told me, ‘From now on, if he does one more thing wrong, you tell me and I’ll take care of it.’ And I never had a problem with him again.”
After spending the rest of his freshman year on the wrestling team, Laster came back the next year and matured into a three-sport standout. He played football and also ran track, but basketball was his sport. He learned how to use his size and strength to help the Terriers become champions.
As a senior, Laster came up with the play of the game late in a Super-Sectional victory over previously unbeaten Benton at SIU Arena. Playing a wing on Carbondale’s 1-2-2 trap, Laster came up with a steal and went in for a dunk.
Losing the ball on the way up, Laster snagged it and threw it down, electrifying the crowd. The Rangers didn’t score again and the Terriers won 59-53, earning a spot in the state tournament. They dumped Collinsville and Rockford West before falling to Pekin in the title game.
Forty years later, Pekin hosted Carbondale in a game and invited the Terriers’ 1967 team as part of a state championship throwback weekend. Every Carbondale player earned a round of applause, none longer and louder than Laster.
“Everyone loved him,” Gilbert said. “You couldn’t forget the name, or his game.”
Laster also became an ordained minister at his church in Fairview Heights before Alzheimer’s forced his move to Wheeling, IL for the final 15 years. Cherry remembers talking with him on the phone for years after Laster moved.
Alzheimer’s cruelly took his memories and his life, but Cherry won’t forget Laster any time soon.
“He was larger than life,” Cherry said.
Laster is survived by his wife of 28 years, Calmetta, along with three sons, five grandchildren, a brother and five sisters. A memorial service is planned for a later date.
