Sports | Rich Herrin remains a pillar of success on the court

Herrin brought 21 regional titles to Benton during his 25-year run of dominance that included 30-win seasons in ‘65, ‘66 and ‘70. The ‘65 and ‘66 Benton teams matched Herrin’s ‘74 club that had just one loss. Five of his teams qualified for the state finals and faced off against schools like Carbondale in the 1967 Class 2A Super-Sectional.

“I signed to attend Edwardsville, and then I wanted to get into agriculture and they didn’t have what I wanted,” said Nashville boys basketball coach Wayne Harre. “Coach Herrin called me and asked if I wanted to walk on at SIU. I knew my abilities weren’t the best, but I made the team, got to travel and played some.

“He played me more than I could have hoped for. Coach Herrin later put me on a scholarship during my second year, which is something you think about, but never thought it could happen...it just did.”

Harre still tries to incorporate the same coaching methods that Herrin taught him in college. He credits Herrin for showing him how to coach his team to score points and put players in the right position to score.