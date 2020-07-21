Sports | Rich Herrin remains a pillar of success on the court

Benton’s Rich Herrin is regarded as one of the most iconic basketball coaches in Southern Illinois’ history and for good reason given his success at the high school and Division I college level.
Now at the age of 87, Herrin still holds fond memories of his days coaching in the same gymnasium Benton named after him. The only difference now is that he’s seated in the fan section instead of calling out plays from the sideline.
“I’ve been fortunate to always have basketball in my life in some sort of nature,” said Herrin. “I was blessed to have a very great wife along the way, and to have a brother that I owe my basketball knowledge to.”
Herrin began his coaching career at Okawville High School in 1956 where he totaled a 95-11 record. He finished with 521 wins following his 25-year run at Benton before stepping down to become the SIU men's basketball coach in 1985.
Herrin’s 616 career wins in high school places him 41st on the IHSA’s all-time coaching wins list. According to current Benton head coach Ron Winemiller, Herrin won them all with class and style.
“There’s not many places you can say a person your facility is named after is still alive,” said Winemiller. “Coach Herrin has always been great at treating people fairly, and as a young guy I tried spending as much time learning from legends like him. ”
Herrin brought 21 regional titles to Benton during his 25-year run of dominance that included 30-win seasons in ‘65, ‘66 and ‘70. The ‘65 and ‘66 Benton teams matched Herrin’s ‘74 club that had just one loss. Five of his teams qualified for the state finals and faced off against schools like Carbondale in the 1967 Class 2A Super-Sectional.
“I signed to attend Edwardsville, and then I wanted to get into agriculture and they didn’t have what I wanted,” said Nashville boys basketball coach Wayne Harre. “Coach Herrin called me and asked if I wanted to walk on at SIU. I knew my abilities weren’t the best, but I made the team, got to travel and played some.
“He played me more than I could have hoped for. Coach Herrin later put me on a scholarship during my second year, which is something you think about, but never thought it could happen...it just did.”
Harre still tries to incorporate the same coaching methods that Herrin taught him in college. He credits Herrin for showing him how to coach his team to score points and put players in the right position to score.
“Being around him every day in practice, he just pushed you and wanted you to do better,” said Harre. “Offensively, I think he’s second to none and ahead of his pace. You wanted to play for him, wanted to please him, and he instilled a lot of that stuff in me.”
Recruiting early on at SIU was one obstacle that Herrin had to overcome — even if it meant spending time away from home. The Salukis went 8-20 in Herrin’s first season and had 12 wins in his next two seasons before the program took off.
“It was tough to sell players to come and play in Carbondale,” said Herrin. “I coached 10 games and traveled to St. Louis 17 times in the month of January during my first year; I was disappointed when I didn’t recruit a single player I wanted.”
Herrin led SIU to its first Missouri Valley Conference championship in 1990 since tying for the title in 1977 under coach Paul Lambert. After winning 30 MVC games in the previous six seasons, Herrin led SIU to 40 in his first six years and the program’s first NCAA tournament berth in 16 years in 1993.
“I remember a 27-day span where I wasn’t home and didn’t recruit a single player,” said Herrin. “I probably worked every night except for Sundays, but the time and effort paid off. We got over the hump and proved a lot of people wrong.”
Herrin went 225-174 in 13 seasons with the Salukis. His 225 wins are second only to Williams McAndrew’s 303 between 1913 and 1943. Herrin’s 111 MVC wins rank fifth in league history.
