SPORTS: Salukis rally, advance to MVC title game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Overpowered for five innings by Illinois State ace Morgan Day Friday, SIU’s softball team cracked the code just when it needed to.

Five sixth inning singles and an error created four unearned runs that ushered the Salukis into Saturday’s championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament with a 7-2 verdict at Cooper Stadium.

Jenny Jansen iced the verdict with her second three-run homer in as many days in the top of the seventh, her eighth of the season. Sarah Harness (21-6) won for the second straight game, scattering nine hits and whiffing 13.

Fourth-seeded SIU (36-14) will play either No. 2 Northern Iowa or No. 3 Missouri State for the title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Salukis will aim for their third NCAA trip since 2017.

It was a remarkable turnaround for SIU, which entered the sixth inning with no hits and dwindling hopes. Day mixed sizzling risers with tricky off-speed offerings and had the Saluki hitters off-balance.

Beginning with Maddy Vermejan’s bunt that was tossed away by first baseman Spenser Strandgard for an error in the sixth, SIU snatched momentum. Bailey Caylor’s liner in front of diving left fielder Kalil Chval broke up the no-hitter.