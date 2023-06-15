Admittedly, I spend entirely too much time reading sports Twitter.

The different points of view are intriguing, at times enlightening, and all too often infuriating.

There are a couple trends that are particularly disconcerting. The first is to denigrate players from different eras, whether it’s baseball, basketball, hockey or football. I don’t understand the motivation for minimizing the accomplishments of the greatest players our games have ever seen.

It is particularly troublesome in baseball, a sport that has always revered its history.

Granted, sports have evolved. Athletes are bigger and stronger. In the 1950s, the average weight of an offensive lineman in the NFL was 234 pounds – about the same weight as a modern quarterback. The average height of an NBA player in 1960 was 6-foot-3. Today, it’s nearly 6-foot-7.

A player shouldn’t be faulted for his date of birth.

Could a 6-foot-3 power forward compete in today’s game? Probably not. Would Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell and Elgin Baylor star in today’s game. Absolutely, especially if you make allowances that would make today’s training techniques available to them.

The second pet peeve is the over-reliance on numbers.

Picking the GOAT (Greatest of All-Time) overall player, or the GOAT shortstop or the GOAT athlete is a popular Twitter passion.

The discussions are inevitably flawed from two perspectives.

The first is recency bias. GOAT discussions are dominated by modern players. And, by modern, I mean Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird are considered old-timers in these discussions. Mention players like Chamberlain, Russell and Baylor and you might as well throw in Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble.

When people say Kobe Bryant is the GOAT, it should be interpreted as “Kobe Bryant is the best player I’ve ever seen.” For the record, that is an example, not an opinion.

From my perspective, GOAT discussions are a waste of time. I won’t read them anymore. Inevitably, the discussions bog down to a debate of statistics. I’ve said it before in this space, but the DNA of athletic competition is not based in numbers.

There is something inside the psyche of the best players that melds innate talent, with size and strength and the desire to compete. That simply cannot be distilled into an equation.

Yes, statistics are an excellent starting point. You can set baseline standards, but numbers cannot tell you whether Mickey Mantle was better than Willie Mays, whether Mike Schmidt was better than Scott Rolen, or Sandy Koufax was better than Jacob deGrom.

The notion of an eye test is scoffed at these days. Most fans believe numbers hold all the answers. I disagree.

If I had to choose an all-time best outfield, I might go with Mantle, Mays and Roberto Clemente. I firmly believe that trio would compete with anyone. But, greatest of all-time? I have no idea.

I never saw Ted Williams, Joe DiMaggio or Tris Speaker play.

I never had the opportunity to see their arm strength, to assess their routes to the ball or whether they played deep or shallow. Metrics, no matter how advanced, will not tell me those things.

However, I do know that Mays, Clemente, Mantle, DiMaggio, Williams and Speaker will be dismissed by too many fans today based solely on numbers and their date of birth. And, many modern fans aren’t aware that DiMaggio, Williams, and Mays numbers are skewed by the time they lost serving in the military during World War II and the Korean War.

GOAT? It’s a figment of your imagination.