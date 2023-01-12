Staying Prepared | Damar Hamlin event prompts Southern Illinois schools to review safety protocols

Like a whole lot of people, Marion athletic director Ryan Goodisky was watching Monday Night Football on Jan. 2 when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in Cincinnati after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

After the initial shock and horror of what he and millions of others witnessed on TV wore off, the administrator in Goodisky kicked in.

“I started texting coaches, players, everyone I could think of,” he said Thursday. “And I told them, ‘Things have to change. We have to be prepared in case something like this happens here. It can happen anywhere.’”

Hamlin is alive and resting at home, less than two weeks after the near-tragedy, because of the quick, precise work of Buffalo’s training staff. A once-in-a-lifetime event – if that often – for an athletic trainer was handled flawlessly.

But the impression of Hamlin laying motionless on the field, needing to be brought back to life, remains etched in the minds of training staff and athletic directors around Southern Illinois.

That’s why administrators like Goodisky and Carbondale athletic director Gwen Poore have taken more than a few moments the last week and a half to think about the impact of the scene in Cincinnati – as well as what they and their schools can do if faced with a similar situation.

If you think a team needs poise in the fourth quarter of a one-possession game or when the breaks aren’t going their way on the road, well, that seems positively peachy compared to the cool head required when someone’s life is on the line.

“Think about what happened,” said David Rule, SIU’s assistant athletic director in charge of sports medicine. “That’s a situation I’ve never had to deal with and the Bills’ training staff was flawless.

“You could tell they had practiced it a lot because they knew what they had to do, even if they hadn’t performed a particular role.”

Rule, who has worked at SIU since 2018, oversees a 12-person staff. He said the university has AEDs (automated external defibrillators) at every venue, as well as its weight room. Detailed procedures are listed for dealing with potential situations, even down to where ambulance personnel should enter and exit a venue in order to save time.

Instances of cardiac arrest occur more often than one might think. Dr. Korin Hudson, who works with the NBA’s Washington Wizards, the NHL’s Washington Capitals and Georgetown University’s men’s basketball team, estimated on a CBS News story this week that what happened to Hamlin happens to a child as frequently as every five days.

Cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death among young athletes. It’s why Rule and others feel like AEDs can be critical. One study said that if an AED is used within the first minute of a cardiac situation, the chances of survival reside at close to 90%.

Poore said Carbondale’s athletic program is fortunate to have a dedicated trainer who works through Southern Illinois Healthcare. But the wife of former SIU football assistant coach Pat Poore wonders if Hamlin’s near-death experience will perhaps cause parents to keep their kids from playing football.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it hurt numbers,” she said. “If a parent asks me what I think, I’d sell them on the lessons they learn while playing, such as teamwork and all the other benefits.”

Goodisky served as a football assistant at two area schools and flatly says that “you can’t live scared” when asked about the possibility of losing numbers for football. But as a father and a parent, he can certainly understand both sides of the argument.

That’s why he believes the status quo isn’t an acceptable response. He also adds that former football coach Kerry Martin brought the subject up three years ago, just before COVID-19 shape-shifted the sports world for months.

“That’s why Kerry was as successful as he was – because he thought of everything,” Goodisky said. “But I know from my end, we’re going to be more proactive than we’ve ever been.

“I can see us doing more training with our coaches and administrators, maybe even once a month. Maybe even have a simulation where we have a coach drop just before a meeting to see how everyone responds. We have to be prepared. There’s no other option.”