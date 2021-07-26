Stewart's walk-off HR gives Americans last at-bats

Stewart's first-inning error had led to Japan's run. She bobbled Saku Yamazaki's leadoff grounder to third, and following a sacrifice and Hitomii Kawabata's single, Yamazaki scored on Aubree Munro's passed ball.

Japan rested Yukiko Ueno, the 39-year-old who beat the U.S. in the 2008 gold medal game started by Cat Osterman, and Miu Goto. Fujita and catcher Yukiyo Mine lost track of the outs, starting to run off the field after Michelle Moultrie struck out for the second out of the third.

Fujita, a 30-year-old right-hander who had pitched just once before in the tournament, didn't allow a hit until Haylie McCleney (an Olympic-best 9 for 14) singled to left leading off the sixth.

Janie Reed, whose husband, Jake, was claimed by Tampa Bay off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier in the day, reached on an infield hit with a bouncer to shortstop for just her second hit in 13 at-bats, and Valerie Arioto hit a two-out RBI single.

Ally Carda, a 28-year-old right-hander, allowed an unearned run and four hits over 5 1/3 innings in her Olympic mound debut, striking out nine and walking none. Monica Abbott and Osterman had combined to throw all 29 innings in the first four games.