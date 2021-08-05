Story homers twice, Rockies beat Cubs 6-5

DENVER — Trevor Story hit two home runs, including a go-ahead two-run drive in the fifth inning, and the Colorado Rockies hung on to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Thursday.
Sam Hilliard and Connor Joe also homered and Brendan Rodgers extended his hitting streak to 12 games with two singles for the Rockies, who took two of three from the Cubs.
Willson Contreras hit a two-run double in Chicago's four-run fifth. The Cubs concluded their six-game trip with a 2-4 mark after a series of trade deadline deals that saw the departure of stalwarts Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Báez.
Rodgers started the fifth with a single off Jake Jewell (0-1) and Story — who was the subject of trade rumors leading up to the deadline — followed with his second homer of the day and 15th this season to put the Rockies ahead 6-4. The opposite-field shot gave him his second multi-homer game this season and 17th of his career.
"Trev's obviously just been a little bit off this year, as we know," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "But games like today can get a guy going. That home run to right was smoked and that homer to left was clicked pretty good, too. I think we're going to see the best of Trev here in the next couple of months, I really do."
Story said the passing of the trade deadline at least settled his short-term future, allowing him to focus his attention on the field.
"Yeah, I think I'm in that mode," he said. "I think it's a lot easier to do that now that those things have passed. That's what it's all about for me, playing this game because I enjoy it. I think that's when I'm at my best."
The Cubs pulled within a run in the sixth on David Bote's double and Frank Schwindel's RBI single off Tyler Kinley (2-2), but the Rockies bullpen shut down the Cubs the rest of the way. Daniel Bard got the last three outs for his 17th save.
Antonio Senzatela, reinstated from the COVID-19 list before the game for his first start since July 7, was strong early before wavering in the fifth. He struck out six consecutive Cubs batters spanning the second and fourth innings.
The Cubs' outburst in the fifth included an RBI single by Rafael Ortega, a two-run double by Contreras and a two-out RBI single by Ian Happ that evened the score at 4-all and chased Senzatela.
Chicago starter Jake Arrieta allowed four runs in four innings, his fourth consecutive start in which he has thrown four innings or fewer. He gave up three home runs, all solo shots, among the nine hits he allowed.
"The homers were solo homers, but still just made a couple of mistakes in counts that I could have been a little better in," Arrieta said. "But I felt good. We did a nice job of coming back and tying the ballgame. That was really nice to see and then they were able to score enough to put it away."
MARLINS 4, METS 2: At Miami, Jorge Alfaro hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning and Miami beat New York, taking three of four from the sagging NL East leaders.
New York has lost six of eight overall and is 2-4 since its big trade-deadline acquisition, Javier Báez, made his debut. Báez went 0-for-5 with five strikeouts on Thursday and is hitting .160 (4 for 25) with the Mets.
Miguel Rojas drew a one-out walk against Jeurys Familia (5-2) and advanced to second on Jazz Chisholm’s single. Alfaro’s line drive to right scored Rojas, whose slide eluded catcher James McCann’s tag. Lewis Brinson followed with a two-run double.
GIANTS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 4: At Phoenix, LaMonte Wade Jr. tied it with a two-out single in a four-run ninth inning and Kris Bryant doubled in the winning run in the 10th in San Francisco's victory over Arizona.
The Giants (69-40) moved four games ahead of the idle Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. They're 12-2 against Arizona, a major league-worst 34-76.
After managing three hits and no runs against Arizona starter Merrill Kelly over eight innings, the Giants had five hits in the ninth. Wade's single to right on a full count brought in the final two runs against Tyler Clippard.
PHILLIES 7, NATIONALS 6: At Washington, J.T. Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins each hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, and Philadelphia rallied for a victory over Washington to complete a four-game sweep.
The Phillies have won five straight overall and moved within one-half game of the NL East-leading New York Mets, who travel to Philadelphia for a three-game series beginning Friday. Philadelphia is three games over .500 for the first time since May 14.
ANGELS 5, RANGERS 0: At Arlington, Dylan Bundy pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning in the opening day starter's second appearance since returning from a demotion to the bullpen, and Los Angeles beat Texas.
Adam Eaton homered, and José Iglesias added a two-run single as the Angels took the four-game series from last-place Texas after losing the opener.
Bundy (2-8), who had a 6.78 ERA when he was sent to the bullpen in late June, retired 13 consecutive batters after allowing Nathaniel Lowe's single and walking Adolis García with one out in the first.