Story homers twice, Rockies beat Cubs 6-5

"Yeah, I think I'm in that mode," he said. "I think it's a lot easier to do that now that those things have passed. That's what it's all about for me, playing this game because I enjoy it. I think that's when I'm at my best."

The Cubs pulled within a run in the sixth on David Bote's double and Frank Schwindel's RBI single off Tyler Kinley (2-2), but the Rockies bullpen shut down the Cubs the rest of the way. Daniel Bard got the last three outs for his 17th save.

Antonio Senzatela, reinstated from the COVID-19 list before the game for his first start since July 7, was strong early before wavering in the fifth. He struck out six consecutive Cubs batters spanning the second and fourth innings.

The Cubs' outburst in the fifth included an RBI single by Rafael Ortega, a two-run double by Contreras and a two-out RBI single by Ian Happ that evened the score at 4-all and chased Senzatela.

Chicago starter Jake Arrieta allowed four runs in four innings, his fourth consecutive start in which he has thrown four innings or fewer. He gave up three home runs, all solo shots, among the nine hits he allowed.