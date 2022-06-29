Stride Wrestling School lets local wrestlers work toward dream

CARTERVILLE — You wouldn’t be able to tell by looking at it from the outside, but something special happens inside the gym at 1130 N. Division St. in Carterville. Inside the unassuming building, childhood dreams are being lived out and fulfilled.

It’s a building that’s unofficially called the Stride Arena, as it plays host to the local independent promotion Stride Pro Wrestling on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the next crop of Stride talent is being trained. The Stride Pro Academy has turned out several of the promotions World Champions, including current champ Dexter Roswell who first walked in the doors over six years ago.

It all started with a simple message from a man named Mike Ben Avi, who owned an MMA dojo in Marion to Tyler Hatton, who was a personal trainer at Gold’s Gym at the time, but who had wrestled on a WWE pay-per-view.

“He (Mike) messaged me on Facebook to see if I’d be interested in opening a wrestling school. I’ll have an open house and see who would be interested. I was a trainer at Gold’s Gym in Marion and was the general manager there. I knew a lot of people. I played sports in the area and of course being on WWE helps,” Hatton said. “I put it on social media that I was having this open house and we had like 20 guys show up. But the next week, there were only three of us – me and the two trainees, Dan Turnquist and Frank Edwards.”

Within a few months, two more people – Elijah Petty and Brian Richards – arrived and then shortly after that Roswell walked through the door.

“I’ve been doing it for six years now and I love it now more than I did when I started,” Roswell said.

For David Lee Walker, who lives about 10 minutes from Stride Arena, learning about the promotion and it’s training school was an unreal experience.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I kind of had one of those moments where I looked myself in the mirror and said ‘Well, you’re not getting any younger.’ I don’t want to be 65-75 years old sitting around thinking what if or what could’ve been.”

That proximity is one of the reasons Hatton wanted to open a wrestling school in the area, to give more opportunities to people who wanted to get into the business.

“When I trained, there was a place in West Frankfort but that was only there for like three or four months,” he said. “The rest of the time, I had to drive three hours away, twice a week to train. At the same time, I was also going up to (Ohio Valley Wrestling) in Louisville to train there.”

Inside the ring during training days, wrestlers work on everything ranging from taking bumps and their cardio to working simulated matches and their character work. The latter is especially important if someone is going through a character change and needs to adapt their in-ring style to fit that. Afterward, they’re able to get feedback from fellow students who’ve been working at it longer as well as the trainers themselves.

That camaraderie becomes crucial when working a match in front of a live crowd in a business where a wrong move could lead to serious injury or even become fatal.

“A lot of people don’t realize when we joke around and call each other brother or whatever, you really do create these bonds with these people and they do become like family,” Roswell said.

While the results of the matches may be predetermined, don’t ever tell anyone in the ring that what they’re doing is fake. Walker said before he started working matches, there were two things he wouldn’t do: flippy aerial offense and getting hit by light tubes, which have become a popular weapon in hardcore promotions. It didn’t take long for that second thing to come to pass and he will happily tell you how much it hurt.

“It depends on who is giving it and who’s taking it sometimes. It hurts, not going to lie,” he said with a laugh. “There are ways to make it hurt less, but sometimes you just have to rely on the adrenaline when you’re in there and just go for it. Once it’s done, it’s done.”

The school eventually led to the formation of Stride Pro Wrestling and when Turnquist defeated Hatton for the Stride World Heavyweight Championship, he became the first graduate to win the title. Turnquist also took over the reigns as head trainer at the school when Hatton stepped aside to earn his degree.

“A lot of guys now – Sayveon Ayers, Ryzer – Dan was the one who trained them,” Hatton said. “He was a really good student and was really good at putting them through drills. He really loved wrestling so much.”

While everyone training at Stride is working at fulfilling the dream of becoming a pro wrestler, the school itself is fulfillment of Hatton’s dream of making a better environment for wrestlers.

“When you become a wrestler, a lot of times people don’t try to help you out. I’ve always wanted to give back so what makes me happiest is when I see them be successful. This was my childhood dream,” he said. “To be able to see Dan and these guys I’ve trained get to do this and give back. People message me and tell me ‘Your trainee came and he helped set up the ring and tear down and had a great match’ – that’s what makes me happy. They’re doing it right and getting to live their dream.”

While all who come into Stride are united by a love of pro wrestling, the reasons they’ve been called to the business may be different.

For Walker, who portrays a villain for Stride, it’s a chance for him to let out some of the frustrations he feels from day-to-day life, said with a little more colorful language. But for Payton Ayers, who’s been training for two years, it’s about the storytelling aspect of wrestling.

“It’s just a lifetime of wanting to do something to express my creativity,” he said. “I feel like I can visually tell you a story without having to put any words to it and that’s one of my biggest things.”

Each person who steps into the ring for Stride gets something different out of it. For Walker, it’s the feeling of the crowd booing him – “as long as they’re reacting…it just means I’m doing my job,” he says. But for Roswell, it’s those lifelong connections he’s made with people from the wrestling industry.

“My best friend, I found through wrestling and he was the best man in my wedding. If it wasn’t for wrestling, I wouldn’t have had that,” he said. “My husband, I wouldn’t have met him if it wasn’t for wrestling. Even though it is an extremely violent sport and we feel it after every match, it’s really worthwhile because of the external things you get from it. That’s what I love the most.”

When a potential student comes to Stride, the first question Hatton asks them is “Do you love wrestling?” He’s specific that it’s wrestling, not WWE or AEW because he knows the road to those global promotions isn’t an easy one.

“What we do is small – we rent out other places with bigger crowds, but our building can only hold 100 people. I tell trainees that I busted my butt and got lucky, met the right people,” he said. “Getting to WWE is not easy. Getting a tryout isn’t easy – I can count on one hand people I know that have gotten a tryout. It’s not easy. I’ve been there so I know how hard it is. So I tell them that can’t be their goal right now. The goal has to be to learn how to wrestle. And a lot of people quit. You’re doing this in a rinky-dink building in the middle of nowhere in Carterville, Illinois in front of maybe 75 people. You’re not doing it for 1,000 people or a million people on TV and your first 100 matches are probably going to be in an empty building during practice.”

While some, like Ayers, do want to get on a WWE show before they step out of the ring for the last time, others, like Walker just want to get what they can out of it.

“I would be happy with just a good, solid career on the independents,” he said. “I have no delusions of 'main eventing' Wrestlemania. But I can have fun, come out and entertain some people and beat some guys up. I think that’d be a success.”

Roswell has set a personal goal of 100 matches in 2022 and hit the halfway mark at Stride’s June 11th show – where he successfully defended his title against Cash Borden from Anna Fight Underground Hardcore. He’s helped by the fact that he works for a total of five local promotions – Stride in Carterville, IWA-Unlimited in Noble, Ill., NGW in Collinsville, Ill., IWA-Productions in Mount Vernon and Envizion in Vincennes, Ind.

But his long term goal is simpler and yet less defined and, really, is the same as everyone’s in the ring.

“I want to see where this crazy world of wrestling takes me.”

