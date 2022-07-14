Summer tennis camp draws crowd at Herrin

HERRIN — Herrin High School tennis has become synonymous with success in recent years. This past spring, the doubles team of Mike Cagle and Keegan Weber placed 24th at the state tournament.

Partly because of that success, as well as past successes on the court, a total of 80 boys and girls descended upon the tennis complex at Bandyville Road for instruction from HHS coaches Matt Snell and Matt McManaway. There were also 20 high school players lending their assistance on the fundamentals of the game.

It was the first of two weeks of camp. The second week runs July 25-28.

"Camps have been one of the best aspects of our tennis program," said McManaway who leads the boys' program. "It gets kids involved at an early age and by the time they come to high school, most have the general idea on how to play the game. We have also included the high school players as coaches.

"Teaching others how to play gives them a better understanding of the game, too. Giving back to others is stressed in our program because there is nothing better than giving back a skill and passing it on to others, Of all the accomplishments that I have had over my playing career, coaching has outdone them all."

Girls tennis coach Matt Snell said this year marks the 17th year of summer camp in Herrin.

"We started before our first high school tennis season with about 10 campers from elementary to high school," he said. "Students receive a T-shirt and we have icy pops for them. They also get to throw water balloons on the last day of camp. The elementary kids carry a balloon on their racquet to the net and back to the fence. If they don't drop it, they get to throw it at the coaches or the high school players."

Cost is $30 for one week of camp. Multi-child discounts are available.

Snell teaches the fundamentals to a large group, then campers split up in small groups for individual time with the high school players as their coaches.

"This is what keeps the kids coming back," Snell said. "They look up to the high school kids, see how good they are and want to be like them. In our talks, I explain to the kids that playing tennis for years and years is what gets them to that level.

"Mike Cagle and Keegan Weber started at our camps as second graders, caught the passion and developed from there as have most of our high school players," Snell said. "This is what has helped us build fairly sustained success in both boys and girls tennis."

Since 2014, Snell said, either a boy or girl, or both from HHS, have qualified for the state tennis tournament.

"Almost all of those started in our camps," he said. "Tennis courts are a hot and miserable place to be during the summer, but it blows me away how many of our kids show up day after day to work with the young ones. I appreciate them at a level that I cannot convey with thank yous."