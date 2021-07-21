Team Canada knocks off Mexico in Olympic opener, US next

Escobedo gave up four runs, seven hits and five walks in four innings for Mexico, which made its Olympic softball debut.

Canada next plays Team USA Thursday night at 7 p.m.

• USA 2, Italy 0: Cat Osterman looked ahead, not behind, in the start of the United States' quest to regain the Olympic softball gold medal, 13 years after she lost the championship game.

A 38-year-old left-hander and one of two remaining players from 2008, Osterman pitched one-hit ball over six innings and struck out nine to beat Italy 2-0 on Wednesday in searing heat and wilting humidity as the Olympics got underway.

"Today was about today," she said. "If I use '08 as motivation, then I'm selfish. This is not about me. This is not about a silver medal that happened. This is about this team and allowing these athletes that are younger than me to be able to live out an Olympic dream and hopefully get to that top step on the podium. So today was totally about how are we going to beat Italy and how am I going to help this team get started."

Michelle Moultrie singled in a run in the fourth inning for the top-ranked U.S., which lost the title to Japan 3-1 at the 2008 Beijing Games. Janie Reed, the wife of Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Jake Reed, added a sacrifice fly in the fifth.