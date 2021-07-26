Tebow opens Jags camp as '1 of 90' trying to make roster

Jacksonville also has Tyler Davis, a sixth-round selection in 2020, and second-year pro Ben Ellefson, whom Meyer calls one of the most improved at the position.

The Jaguars have offered little information about Tebow's transition, partly because they don't want the former star quarterback becoming a daily distraction.

The rebuilding team didn't make Tebow or any other tight end available for media interviews during organized team activities and canceled position coach Tyler Bowen's scheduled session at the last minute in June.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, meanwhile, mentioned four tight ends – just about everyone but Tebow – when asked about competition at the spot.

"Some of the things that the tight end position is asked to do is really not going to show up in a camp like this," he said following a three-day minicamp last month. "It's a physical position. It's part offensive line and it's part wide receiver. So some of the stuff is not going to be able to show up, but it's a much-improved room from top to bottom."

No doubt Tebow will have a better chance of standing out when players start practicing in full pads next week. The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder has always been one of the more imposing guys on the field – big, strong and eager to run over anyone in his path.