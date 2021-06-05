Boys Tennis | Centralia edges Carbondale to claim Class 1A team sectional title

Centralia lost to Carbondale in the South Seven Conference tournament, but gained some revenge at the sectional — even with everyone who made it to Saturday already assured of a spot in this coming week's state meet.

"After losing the conference tournament to Carbondale, we kind of had this on our minds," said Centralia coach Blake Freels. "At the beginning of the season it was a goal, as well as conference, but the kids showed up all weekend and especially today. A couple of losses by us or Carbondale and it could've gone either way but the kids showed up and played when it counted and that's what we needed."

The team standings were tied after Friday's rounds and were still tied after the semifinals.

"We had some motivation," Dobbs said. "We wanted to take care of business especially with the sectional on the line. That definitely motivated us the most.

"Never expected to actually be here but we're here. We pulled it off. We'll enjoy it while it lasts."

Britt will get the benefit of a bye at the state tournament with his sectional title, but he'll be joined by teammate Lepage and Carbondale's Robinson and Ahuja in the singles bracket.