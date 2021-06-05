Boys Tennis | Centralia edges Carbondale to claim Class 1A team sectional title

CARBONDALE — Although the state qualifiers had already been determined, there was still quite a lot to settle on Saturday's second day of the Class 1A Carbondale Boys Tennis Sectional.
When the dust settled, the Centralia Orphans claimed the sectional's team championship when they narrowly edged Carbondale by two points. That wasn't determined until senior Ethan Dobbs slammed down a tiebreaker point in the doubles championship match.
On the singles side, Fairfield senior Jacob Britt swept Carbondale's Curt Robinson 6-0, 6-2 for the individual title. Carbondale's Kabeer Ahuja took third over Centralia's Louis Lepage (6-3, 6-3), which means Britt's win helped determine the team champion.
Britt had never played Robinson — ever — and he had been swept by Ahuja earlier in the season before outlasting him 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in Saturday's semifinals.
"The key was staying loose and having fun," Britt said. "I had no expectations coming into it. I just let loose and had fun and that's what did it for me. I had never played Kurt. I just let loose. He's never seen me and I'd never seen him. So I just played my game and it worked out."
And getting some rest and fluids between matches.
"That first match was 2-1/2 hours long and I ran to the car to sit in the air conditioning for a little bit," Britt said. "I was able to recover well and fight through the heat for my second match."
It's quite uncommon for players in a tennis sectional to have never faced each other before. But that was the case when Britt took the court against Robinson, who cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 win over Lepage in the semifinals.
"That's very rare," said Carbondale coach Mike Butler. "They would've played last year probably but COVID got us. Jacob was phenomenal today. He had an exceptional performance in the finals and truly played the game necessary to beat my two players."
Dobbs and teammate Brock Milburn held off Herrin's freshman tandem of Michael Cagle and Keegan Weber 6-4, 7-6 with a 7-3 tiebreaker allowing everyone to avoid more time in the sun.
Dobbs and Milburn had lost to Cagle and Weber during the regular season, a match that also went to a tiebreaker.
"It was good to come back and beat them," Milburn said. "We played better together as a team this time and got it done."
Cagle and Weber knocked off Centralia's senior duo of Reed Dearing and Dane Burrus in the semifinals 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 with a 7-2 tiebreaker after leading 5-0 in the third set. That marathon victory kept it from being an all-Centralia final.
Dearing and Burrus took down Carbondale seniors Sam Baker and Jackson Beaupre in the third-place match 6-3, 7-6. Those points, along with a pair of key singles wins by Chase Fisher in Friday's opening rounds, helped push the Orphans past the Terriers.
Centralia lost to Carbondale in the South Seven Conference tournament, but gained some revenge at the sectional — even with everyone who made it to Saturday already assured of a spot in this coming week's state meet.
"After losing the conference tournament to Carbondale, we kind of had this on our minds," said Centralia coach Blake Freels. "At the beginning of the season it was a goal, as well as conference, but the kids showed up all weekend and especially today. A couple of losses by us or Carbondale and it could've gone either way but the kids showed up and played when it counted and that's what we needed."
The team standings were tied after Friday's rounds and were still tied after the semifinals.
"We had some motivation," Dobbs said. "We wanted to take care of business especially with the sectional on the line. That definitely motivated us the most.
"Never expected to actually be here but we're here. We pulled it off. We'll enjoy it while it lasts."
Britt will get the benefit of a bye at the state tournament with his sectional title, but he'll be joined by teammate Lepage and Carbondale's Robinson and Ahuja in the singles bracket.
Centralia's victorious tandem of Dobbs and Milburn will also get a higher seed by virtue of their championship, but teammates Dearing and Burrus will be there along with Herrin's freshmen and Carbondale's seniors.
Still, nobody wanted to lose Saturday with hardware on the line.
"It was absolutely a battle and this is what it should be," Butler said. "At the end of a war, someone has to lose. But in this one both teams can hold their heads high. It came down to tiebreakers galore, it came down to third-setters left and right.
"I applaud Centralia for finishing when they had to. I told my boys they left it all on the court and today just wasn't their day, but the sun comes up tomorrow and we'll start getting ready for state."
The state meet begins Thursday in the Chicago suburbs and runs through next Saturday.