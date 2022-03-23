Boys Tennis | Season Preview: Herrin's depth, Carbondale's top talent highlights 2022

While the state tennis scene in Illinois is dominated by schools up north, there’s plenty to be excited about from Southern Illinois schools.

Carbondale head coach Mike Butler admitted that he doesn’t expect the state champion to come from the region, but said “we have a rich history – we don’t embarrass ourselves in the state tournament.”

And Butler has a lot to be excited about, as the Terriers are the defending South Seven Conference Champions and return top players Curt Robinson and Kabeer Ahuja – who finished second and third in the sectional last year, with sectional champion Jacob Britt graduating.

“So they should be the top two players back, but Herrin will have a lot to say about that and Centralia should put together some really good doubles teams,” Butler said. “Salem is a wild card – they return some solid players and they could be in the mix.”

If there’s two players for the Carbondale duo to worry about, it’s sophomores Keegan Webber and Michael Cagle of Herrin. Last year, the pair made a strong run in the doubles tournament and should lead the pack for the Tigers this year. Behind them, Brisdon and Brady Quaglia are “absolutely energetic” and give Herrin more depth.

“This year, Herrin has its best team ever and are probably the favorites,” he added. “Marion lost a lot – only returning its No. 1 player and Centralia lost its whole team, basically. Carmi-White County returns some experience. Mount Vernon, Fairfield and Mount Carmel are going to be young.”

Chase Fischer and Brock Milburn are the only two from Centralia returning with varsity experience and could make it to state as a doubles team. Logan Bandy and John Tran from Salem also pose a threat to top teams in the conference. Marion’s top returning player is Alex Gott.

Last year’s sectional tournament proved that the top teams and players don’t always win – Ahuja entered as the top seed with Robinson as the second only to be bested by Fairfield’s Britt, the three seed and Centralia knocking off the conference champion Terriers. Even if the road to a state championship goes through the north, teams from the south still have a lot to play for and with the amount of quality players, it’ll come down to which way the ball bounces that day.

