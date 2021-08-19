Girls Tennis | New year, new hopes for Marion's squad

Hopeful, hungry, and inexperienced are the Marion Lady Wildcats going into the 2021-22 tennis season.
Head coach Carrie Watson’s team returns three varsity members from last season’s 8-5 team including senior’s Margaux Bruce, Gracie Connor, and sophomore Hope Zeigler. Watson needs to replace graduates Charlotte and Sophia Arnold, Emily Jones, Paige Newlin, and Jayda Smith, but knows that won’t be easy.
“We’re returning an inexperienced group willing to learn,” Watson said on Thursday. “A lot of our new kids don’t know what they’re doing and we’re trying to teach them that you can’t just show up to practice with a lack of focus.”
Watson welcomes two new assistant coaches this season in Sam Childers and Carrie Graham. Both are former players of Watson’s; Childers returns to MHS after 4-5 years while Graham is only two years removed.
Leading the Wildcats on the court will be Bruce after earning SICA All South Team nominations in both tennis and soccer last year. The senior has only grown with age on the tennis court since going to state and finishing as the sectional runner-up her sophomore year.
Bruce slots in to make another appearance this fall after there were no state finals last season due to COVID-19. In 2018, she won the SIJHSAA Jim Burnes Leadership Award and will lean on that innate behavior to crown Marion sectional champions in Class 1A again since the program last won back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019.
“Margaux has been very good about getting her teammates going,” said Watson. “She shows them things when I’m not around, whether that’s helping improve their footwork or showing them how to grip their racket.”
Marion opens up its season on the road against Herrin on Tuesday. Watson hopes to see improvements from her players that they’ve been working on in practice which wasn’t always a possibility last season when dealing with quarantine precautions.
Now, the team is practicing more freely and is able to build better team chemistry.
“We have much better camaraderie this season,” said Watson. “With there being so much COVID-19 uncertainty last year, I’ve learned how to mitigate it better at practice this year. Most of the kids are vaccinated which allows us to mix and match with protocols and gel as a team.”
Marion has 13 competitions to gel before the South Seven Conference invitational is held at Carbondale Community High School on October 9. That leads up to IHSA Sectionals on October 15-16 and IHSA State on October 22-23 with sites still to be determined.
Last October, Carbondale won the Class 1A Herrin Sectional with 24 team points while Benton, Herrin and Marion all matched one another with 16 points. One returning player for the Lady Terriers this season is sophomore Skylar Moore, who beat out Bruce for first place in the sectional singles competitions last year.
“We always know Carbondale is somebody to watch out for,” said Watson. “I haven’t gone back to look at who’s returning on each team's roster yet, but Althoff goes back and forth and Centralia and Mount Vernon are always tough competitors.
“I think it’s a toss up between any of us, really. Especially this year with us having a young squad.”
That inexperience has forced Watson to pay closer attention to the talent she has on the roster. Of the kids she has trying to play varsity, it will come down to which ones can play at a higher level.
Right now in practice they’re working on how to react when a tennis ball is hit to them.
“We have so many kids playing at the same level right now and it’s up to them on whether or not they want to play varsity,” she said. “We’re going to have to fight for it everyday out there.”
