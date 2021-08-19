Girls Tennis | New year, new hopes for Marion's squad

“Margaux has been very good about getting her teammates going,” said Watson. “She shows them things when I’m not around, whether that’s helping improve their footwork or showing them how to grip their racket.”

Marion opens up its season on the road against Herrin on Tuesday. Watson hopes to see improvements from her players that they’ve been working on in practice which wasn’t always a possibility last season when dealing with quarantine precautions.

Now, the team is practicing more freely and is able to build better team chemistry.

“We have much better camaraderie this season,” said Watson. “With there being so much COVID-19 uncertainty last year, I’ve learned how to mitigate it better at practice this year. Most of the kids are vaccinated which allows us to mix and match with protocols and gel as a team.”

Marion has 13 competitions to gel before the South Seven Conference invitational is held at Carbondale Community High School on October 9. That leads up to IHSA Sectionals on October 15-16 and IHSA State on October 22-23 with sites still to be determined.