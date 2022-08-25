 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

The Southern Illinoisan is launching a new sports focused Twitter page

  • 0

As the Fall semester gets underway, The Southern Illinoisan recognizes the need for a quick, simple and reliable place to find recaps, roundups and updates on Southern Illinois high school and college sports. The Southern is committed to providing ample coverage of your favorite local teams and athletes and plans on doing so through social media. 

With that in mind, you can find game updates, schedules, final scores, statistics, roundups, recaps, photos and links to our full game stories all in one place on our new Twitter page, @thesouthernspt on Twitter. 

Starting Friday, Aug. 26, we will be providing all of the above to kick off the 2022 Prep Football Season. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic to miss US Open due to COVID vaccine status

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News