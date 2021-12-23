The Southern Illinoisan's Top 10 stories that dominated the sports world in 2021

It started with a pandemic and ended with another version of it threatening to re-establish its grip.

In between, 2021 sure packed in a lot of big sports stories.

Southern Illinois lost professional baseball, saw its Division I university make some magical moments on playing fields and witnessed high school athletes do some marvelous things. So many things, in fact, that some stories that would usually make a top 10 list fell just short in an action-packed year.

Which happenings made our top 10? Below is our answer:

1. Miners fold

Baseball is an every, every, every, everyday thing. You play six days a week in the Frontier League over nearly four months and if you’re good enough, you might get to play another couple of weeks and win a league title.

Then you come back and try to do it all over again the next year. Unless you’re the Miners, in which case you aren’t doing it ever again, not after the franchise folded on Oct. 6 in a move that stunned the area.

Sure, attendance was down markedly. Some of the September games drew a crowd that would look sparse at a high school game. But the news that the team was no more still caught many folks by surprise.

Southern Illinois enjoyed 13 winning seasons out of 14 after joining the league in 2007, capturing the league title in 2012. Mike Pinto, the team’s manager throughout its existence, called his team the “Yankees of independent ball.”

It will be jarring to see Rent One Park empty during the summer months, aside from some youth sporting events and maybe the occasional concert. Simply put, it was the end of an institution.

2. SIU downs NDSU

From Feb. 20 to Dec. 4, the Salukis played 22 games over two seasons – a spring season to make up for the 2020 fall schedule that mostly disappeared because of COVID-19 – and a regular 13-game slate this fall.

They won 13 games, including two in the playoffs, and did things SIU football teams hadn’t done in more than a decade. But the one thing they did that got national attention occurred on Feb. 27 at Saluki Stadium.

North Dakota State and its 39-game winning streak rolled into town to face a team coming off a blowout loss at lightly-regarded North Dakota the week before. Most assumed SIU would become victim No. 40.

Only it didn’t happen that way. The Salukis rolled to a 17-0 second quarter lead, then closed in style with 21 fourth quarter points that turned the game into a rout. The 38-14 final was the program’s biggest win since the 1983 national championship.

3. SIU Olympians

The Salukis have a rich heritage of championship throwers in the weight events. Two of them represented the United States at the Tokyo Olympics.

DeAnna Price and Gwen Berry both earned spots in the hammer event after their performances at the U.S. Olympic Trials. Price did so with authority, becoming just the second woman ever to throw the 8.8-pound ball and chain more than 80 meters.

Berry finished third at the Trials, although that was overshadowed by her peaceful protest when she turned away from the flag while the National Anthem played during the awards ceremony. That drew backlash from those who felt her actions were politically motivated.

In Tokyo, neither medaled. Price battled injuries and repeated her 8th-place showing from the 2016 Rio Olympics, while Berry placed 11th – three spots above her finish at Rio. Regardless of how they performed, though, the fact that both competed in a second Olympics was what mattered.

4. Partlow prevails

There was a suspicion that if the IHSA had been allowed to hold a state cross country meet in 2020, which it couldn’t because of COVID-19, that Carbondale’s Alex Partlow would have won the Class 2A boys title.

Partlow didn’t lose as a junior, capping his season with a powerful sectional win in Olney. But a chance to beat the best in Illinois would have to wait until 2021.

The calendar flipped and Partlow again made his way through a dominant regular season. He won regional and sectional championships for the second straight fall and then got his chance to win a state title on Nov. 6 in Peoria.

Partlow delivered on others’ predictions that he would win it all, breaking away from the pack about halfway through the race and running a personal-best time to finish nearly 25 seconds ahead of the runner-up. And to cap the best weekend of his running career, he verbally committed to Illinois’ program the next day.

5. Norman dominates

Much like Partlow, Benton’s Cy Norman was ticketed for a Class 2A state title this year almost as soon as a shortened 2020 season ended. The star golfer cruised to regional and sectional titles last year with rounds in the 60s on tough courses.

Norman had a smooth run-up to postseason and played well in the regionals and sectionals, only to lose to Carbondale’s Ian Davis, who was better. Making Norman happy, though, was that the Rangers got to go to state as a team.

In Normal, Norman saved his best golf for the D.A. Weibring layout at Illinois State University. His 36-hole score of 8-under par 134 was the lowest number at any of the three finals, putting him five shots clear of the runnerup in 2A.

While Benton faded a bit on the back nine and settled for a second place finish in the team standings, it loses just one golfer to graduation. That guy is not Norman, who returns for his senior year aiming for a personal repeat to go along with the team championship he and his father, coach Reggie Norman, have long sought.

6. SIU softball success

The Salukis started the season with 16 straight wins before sustaining a major injury – a torn ACL to shortstop Ashley Wood that weakened the offense to the point that scoring runs was a problem against top pitchers.

A regular season-ending sweep at Northern Iowa’s hands dropped SIU to the 4th seed for the conference tournament in Evansville. Coach Kerri Blaylock conceded the team would probably watch the NCAA tourney at home unless it won in Evansville.

So it proceeded to take full advantage of its last chance. Jenny Jansen belted a three-run homer and Sarah Harness threw a shutout to beat Drake in its first game.

Seven runs in the last two innings kayoed top-seeded Illinois State in the semifinals and Harness’ second shutout knocked off Northern Iowa for the tournament title and an NCAA bid. That the Salukis went two-and-out at the Tempe Regional was aggravating, but didn’t define what the team did to reach that point.

7. COVID-19 continues (tied)

It might not have dominated the sports world in 2021 like it did for most of 2020, but coronavirus remained one of the top stories in local sports. Athletes participating in indoor sports continued to don masks and utilize 'COVID timeouts'.

IHSA sports couldn’t get off the ground until February 2 and even then, schools were limited to a six-week basketball season with no State Series. Football and volleyball also got the same six-week treatment with no postseason.

Only the “summer” sports season got a chance to play for state championships. Nashville’s 4x100 and 4x200 girls relay teams cashed in with titles at the 1A track meet in Charleston, while Massac County’s softball team placed third in Class 2A.

Fall sports were back in their normal environment in the new school year and everyone got a chance to compete for a state title, although occasional game cancellations served as a reminder that the pandemic isn’t quite done wreaking havoc.

7. Liz Jarnigan surprisingly fired (tied)

The news came from out of nowhere on Sept. 9. SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan was fired, effective immediately, in a move that came as a major surprise.

Jarnigan was appointed to the job in September 2019 after Jerry Kill left to join the football coaching staff at Virginia Tech. Jarnigan, who came to SIU in 2018, helped Kill reshape the athletic department in 2018 with the hiring of seven new head coaches, including men’s basketball coach Bryan Mullins and baseball coach Lance Rhodes.

Jarnigan piloted the athletic department through COVID-19, which all but shut down attendance for the 2020-21 school year. But her hiring of a compliance director who was under a show-cause order at the time of his appointment raised eyebrows.

Matt Kupec was named as the Salukis’ interim athletic director. He will carry the title into 2022 because the university’s search firm is starting from scratch in its attempt to hire a permanent replacement.

9. Nashville football back at state

Anyone can have one good season, even a great season. Doing it over multiple years is the surest sign of a winner. That’s what Nashville’s football team has accomplished the last four years under Steven Kozuszek.

The Hornets’ second trip to the Class 2A finals in three years showed their growth and championship pedigree. They had to beat the same teams in the round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals that they defeated in 2019.

How they rallied to stop Decatur St. Teresa 37-35 in their semifinal on Nov. 20 is the stuff of legends. Down 35-21 in the fourth quarter, Nashville got two quick touchdowns but missed its PAT attempt after the second score. No worries; it got the stops it needed and then maneuvered Antonio Garibay into position for the game-winning 23-yard field goal.

The Hornets 24-7 loss to unbeaten Wilmington in the title game doesn’t detract from the fact they made it back. They have provided Southern Illinois schools with a template to make it to the state finals.

10. SIU baseball makes noise

When Lance Rhodes guided the Salukis to a win over perennial power USC in a COVID-19 shortened 2020, it became apparent that he had the chops to succeed. The 2021 season only reinforced that notion.

SIU won its first 14 games and was 19-1 after 20 games, earning mention in multiple Top 25 polls. There was a midseason slide that saw the Salukis lose six of seven, but they righted things late in the year and ended the regular season at 38-18.

Hosting the MVC tournament gave SIU hope that it could get the necessary wins for an automatic NCAA bid or even an at-large. But two losses to Indiana State, which was also playing for an NCAA berth, finished the Salukis’ hopes.

Nevertheless, Rhodes has injected some life into a program that seemed stale before his arrival. With some key players back, including Massac County product J.T. Weber and closer Trey McDaniel, SIU might be able to take the next step in 2022.

