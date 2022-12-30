The Southern Illinoisan's top sports stories of 2022

If you’re a sports fan and didn’t think 2022 gave you enough variety, then we’re not sure what else we can do for you.

Or to put it another way, five different voters voted five different events as the biggest sports story of the year in Southern Illinois. Whether your tastes ran toward double state champions in the same event or the retirement of arguably the most decorated coach in SIU athletic history, or even SIU women’s basketball coach Cindy Stein riding off into the sunset with a surprising MVC regular season title, the year had more than enough for everyone.

The ballot held so much material that there was even a tie for the No. 10 spot. And in many other years, events like the placement of a wood-bat summer league team to occupy Rent One Park or the verbal commitment from Carterville’s Amayah Doyle, the top infielder nationally in the Class of 2024, to Tennessee might have been the top story. Neither made the Top 10 plus one this year.

Enough of the lead-up already, you say? We agree, Here’s our top stories from 2022:

1. DOUBLE CHAMPIONS

As time goes on, it seems like the rest of the state views Southern Illinois as an afterthought. You can tell from how dismissive they are of any area team that makes the state finals in football, as happened in 2019 or 2021, or how area schools rarely make top 10s any more in football or basketball polls.

But Benton’s Gavin Genesio and Marion’s Dylon Nalley made statements that couldn’t be ignored anywhere around the state. Following in the footsteps of Carbondale’s Alex Partlow, who demolished the Class 2A field in 2021, the duo took state titles south of I-64.

Their toughest opponent at the Nov. 5 state meet in Peoria might have been pouring rain that slowed the course. But Nalley rolled to the 2A title in 14:44.7 and Genesio splashed his way past Pinckneyville’s Isaac Teel for the 1A crown in 14:57.

The scary part for runners around the state? Both are back next year. Simply put, the road to a boys cross country state title goes down I-57.

2. LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON

Patrick Weathers lasted just one year as Nashville’s boys basketball coach, but his legacy will forever be part of the Hornets’ proud program, as well as some IHSA history.

Nashville’s Class 2A championship was a testament to why there’s an old saying that defense wins championships. The Hornets edged DePaul College Prep 29-26 in double overtime in the semifinals, then nipped Monticello 32-31 when Saxton Hoepker hit the go-ahead layup in the last 30 seconds and then blocked Monticello’s final shot.

“Keep grinding and value each possession,” Weathers said.

That sounds like something his dad might and did say during his own outstanding coaching career. Brad Weathers won 180 games in eight seasons with Nashville from 2009-17 and 391 games in 23 seasons at nearby Carlyle, including a 1989 Class A championship. And Brad was at his son’s side as a Hornets assistant for his run to Washington County immortality.

3. SIU’S 'GOAT' RETIRES

A Southern Illinoisan through and through, Kerri Blaylock enabled the Saluki softball program to punch well above their weight for 22 years and 751 wins. No SIU coach in any sport has won more games than Blaylock.

The Salukis earned eight NCAA Tournament berths under Blaylock, including three in her last five full seasons. Beyond that, Blaylock earned national respect from coaches with a much higher national profile. That’s one reason she was inducted in the Saluki Hall of Fame in October.

Another was her consistent push for excellence. She ran the team big league style from the dugout, instilling faith in her players and coaches to do the job with a hard-driving yet positive style of coaching.

“Every time the game evolved,” said her successor, Jen Sewell, “she evolved with it.”

Evolve or die, they say. If you’re wondering why SIU wins year after year, it’s because its former bench boss installed a culture not about to find an early grave.

4. STEIN LEAVES ON TOP

Cindy Stein announced on July 2, 2021 that she would retire at the end of the 2021-22 season. Few in Carbondale and particularly the Valley anticipated that Stein’s last year would be the best year of her nine years at SIU.

Despite returning a veteran roster, the Salukis were picked eighth in preseason. But they took the league lead in January and answered every challenge from the league’s traditional powers, going 15-3 for the program’s first MVC title in 15 years.

SIU’s super seniors – league Player of the Year Abby Brockmeyer, 2,000-point scorer Makenzie Silvey and inside force Gabby Walker – led the way. Stein’s ability to get her team to totally buy into a game plan that emphasized feeding the big three and playing with toughness brought it all together.

While the Salukis fell two wins shy of an NCAA berth and then went one and done in the WNIT, Stein and her players still delivered a surprise title to end a good run at SIU.

5. SIU BREAKS BASEBALL DROUGHT

Speaking on a winter day just before his team started its season in Louisiana, SIU baseball coach Lance Rhodes more or less issued a challenge to the Salukis: The drought ends now.

And so SIU made it happen, ending the program’s 32-year string without an MVC title by winning the nightcap of a May doubleheader at Illinois State that got it across the finish line a game ahead of Evansville.

Rhodes pulled it off with a depth-shy pitching staff that was effectively without two of its three top starters down the stretch in MVC play due to injuries and ineffectiveness. SIU leaned heavily on top relievers Matthew Stiedl and Trey McDaniel to handle nearly every high-leverage situation.

And the Salukis also had the league’s top 1-2 punch in J.T. Weber and Kaeber Rog. Weber ended his career tied atop the program’s home run list, while Rog won MVC Player of the Year honors in his first year with SIU. Rog and Stiedl return this year, hoping to end the NCAA Tournament drought that’s now 33 years.

6. KERRY MARTIN RETIRES

There are some who will tell you that Kerry Martin might just be the best football coach to walk a sideline in Southern Illinois. One thing’s for sure: No one won more consistently or with more class than the guy who called it a career in November after the Wildcats’ first round Class 5A playoff loss at Mascoutah.

After three losing seasons to start his 21-year run at Marion, Martin posted 16 winning seasons in his last 18 years, earning 17 playoff trips. The only reason his 2020-21 team didn’t make the playoffs is because no one did in the COVID-19 year, although the Wildcats were 6-0 and looked capable of a long run.

Martin won the 1996 Class 3A title at Carterville, going 14-0 on his way to a 66-19 mark over eight years before building Marion into a power. He retires with a career record of 232-107 in 33 years.

7. DAVIS HITS FROM … 57!?

More known as one of the best golfers in Southern Illinois the last couple of years, Carbondale’s Ian Davis has also been one of the top kickers. He closed his prep football career with quite a bang on Oct. 21 at Mascoutah.

On the final play of the game, the Terriers were losing 50-20. They had the ball at the Indians’ 40-yard line. So it was more than logical that coach Bryan Lee would allow Davis to try to end his career in style, giving him a shot at a 57-yard field goal.

Taking an extra step on his approach like Baltimore Ravens star kicker Justin Tucker does when a little extra distance is required, Davis hooked it through the uprights from the right hash. It was the fourth-longest field goal in IHSA history and is believed to be the longest field goal in Southern Illinois history.

8. SECOND FOR SECOND STRAIGHT YEAR

Benton’s golf team vowed to be back at the Class 2A Tournament this year after an agonizing near-miss in team competition in 2021. The Rangers led at various points on the back nine but couldn’t win the team title, although Cy Norman did earn an individual championship with the lowest score of any state champ.

Fulfilling their goal of getting back to Normal, Benton cruised to regional and sectional titles. It was just four strokes behind Saint Ignatius College Prep after the first 18 holes on Oct. 7. The Rangers made up ground the next day.

Just not enough ground. They finished second for the third time in five years, three shots out of the state title they wanted. With players like River Stilley coming back, though, Benton just might have enough to make the third time a charm.

9. FROM TOP 10 TO 5-6

The 2022 SIU football season was really three for the price of one. The first two games – a 64-29 loss at Incarnate Word and a 34-31 setback to Southeast Missouri State – sent them tumbling from No. 9 to out of the rankings.

Then the Salukis got off the schneid with a 31-24 win at FBS foe Northwestern, their second-ever victory against a Big 10 foe. That initiated a five-game winning streak that vaulted them to 14th in the FCS rankings and into a tie for first place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Which made the season-ending four-game winning streak by a total of 14 points even more frustrating for the program. The team led in the fourth quarter of all four games but couldn’t finish. A 9th-ranked team in August ended 5-6 in one of the most disappointing seasons in program history.

T10. INDIANS REACH 2A SEMIFINALS

In an area famed for its basketball, Johnston City has been the exception to the rule. The Indians have at heart been a football school first and foremost. They’re one of a few schools in IHSA history to win more than 500 games.

Yet 2022 was a special season for the Williamson County school and it came a year after perhaps the best player in school history, Austin Brown, won a scholarship to Wisconsin. The Indians won their first 12 games and advanced to the Class 2A semifinals for the first time.

That they lost at Decatur St. Teresa was no disgrace. Coach Todd Thomas, two-way star Isiah Watson and a bunch of solid players who haven’t lost a Black Diamond Conference game in three years more than earned their legacy.

T10. HERRIN FRESHMAN WINS TWO STATE TITLES

Apparently, Herrin’s Chris Nelson didn’t get the memo that freshmen are supposed to wait their turn before winning state championships.

Nelson goes into 2023 as the fastest man in Class 2A track and field after clocking a 10.70 to win the 100-meter dash, setting a school record in the process. Nelson also ran the anchor leg on the 4x200 relay team that earned a state championship and might win other ones. Three of the four runners return in 2023.

For good measure, Nelson also finished fifth in the 200 and high jump. There are three more years left in his prep career, which means he’s got quite a head start on being one of the most decorated prep athletes in Southern Illinois annals.