Thornton wins SIGA Championship in 1-hole playoff

MARION — Andrew Thornton took home the hardware at the 97th SIGA Championship on Sunday after defeating Tommy Alferman in a one-hole playoff at Kokopelli Golf Club.
Alferman birdied No. 18 to force a playoff. Thornton ended up making birdie for the second time on the first playoff hole to finish off a 2-over-par run through the two-day tournament. The rising junior at SIU shot 73-71-144. He birdied No. 18 every time he played it, which ultimately gave him the victory.
“I started off a little ropy here and there, and was three back coming into today,” Thornton said. “I just thought, shoot around level par and see what happens, and that’s what I did. I made the playoff and birdied the first which was nice. I came close back in Scotland at some good events but this one’s probably my best one (Sunday).”
Ashleigh Reeves fired a 1-under 70 on Sunday to win the women’s championship by four strokes. The Lake of Egypt Country Club member went 11-over the two days, shooting 83-70-153.
Joe Malench won the senior men’s championship after a final round 73 (+2), marking his second win of the summer on the MAGA/SIGA schedule. Malench took home the senior division title at the East Side Amateur in May. The Metropolitan eClub member had a two-day total of 3-over (72-73-145).
Robin Dodson was victorious in the super senior men’s championship at his home course after firing a 1-under 70 on Sunday. He finished the two days at 1-over, shooting 73-70-143. Kathleen Duncan won the super senior women’s championship, going 92-90-182.
River Stilley ran away with the junior boy’s championship after winning in a playoff last year. Stilley went 72-73-145 over the two days of competition, finishing at 3-over. Sarah Capel took home the junior girl’s championship after going 80-83-163 (+21). Ashley Hesler won the men’s net championship, going 4-under (68-70-138). Kerry Hammond took home women’s net honors, shooting a 13-over (82-73-155).