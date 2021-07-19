Thornton wins SIGA Championship in 1-hole playoff

MARION — Andrew Thornton took home the hardware at the 97th SIGA Championship on Sunday after defeating Tommy Alferman in a one-hole playoff at Kokopelli Golf Club.

Alferman birdied No. 18 to force a playoff. Thornton ended up making birdie for the second time on the first playoff hole to finish off a 2-over-par run through the two-day tournament. The rising junior at SIU shot 73-71-144. He birdied No. 18 every time he played it, which ultimately gave him the victory.

“I started off a little ropy here and there, and was three back coming into today,” Thornton said. “I just thought, shoot around level par and see what happens, and that’s what I did. I made the playoff and birdied the first which was nice. I came close back in Scotland at some good events but this one’s probably my best one (Sunday).”

Ashleigh Reeves fired a 1-under 70 on Sunday to win the women’s championship by four strokes. The Lake of Egypt Country Club member went 11-over the two days, shooting 83-70-153.

Joe Malench won the senior men’s championship after a final round 73 (+2), marking his second win of the summer on the MAGA/SIGA schedule. Malench took home the senior division title at the East Side Amateur in May. The Metropolitan eClub member had a two-day total of 3-over (72-73-145).