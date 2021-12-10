Threat of severe weather cancels, postpones area basketball games

Carterville tried really hard.

But in the end, the threat of severe weather was too unavoidable.

Most of the scheduled basketball games for Friday night have been canceled or postponed, although Carterville athletic director Brett Diel held out hope as long as possible that the Lions' home conference game against Du Quoin could be played.

After first moving the time up, then canceling both freshman and junior varsity games and still trying to have a varsity game at 6:30 p.m., Diel eventually gave in.

"After multiple attempts to work around weather, we are canceling tonight's basketball game vs. Du Quoin," Diel tweeted. "Too risky. There will be other days to play. Stay safe tonight."

Other games postponed to a later date or canceled were Anna-Jonesboro at Nashville, Cairo at Harrisburg, Carmi-White County at Flora, Christopher at Woodlawn, Eldorado at Fairfield, Galatia at Crab Orchard, Hardin County at Carrier Mills-Stonefort, Herrin at Benton, Marion at Belleville Althoff, Madison at Pinckneyville, Massac County at Murphysboro, NCOE at Sesser-Valier, Okawville at Chester, Pope County at Gallatin County, Trico at Johnston City, Vienna at Zeigler-Royalton, Waltonville at Christ Our Rock Lutheran, and Cobden's game against Elverado which was to be played at Unity Point school.

One of the few games still on for Friday night, as of 2:40 p.m., is at Thompsonville, where the Tigers are hosting Webber Township for their homecoming game at 6 p.m. The festivities are scheduled to include a hall-of-fame induction for Kameryn Harris.

Other games still hoping to happen are Edwards County traveling to Hamilton County and Mount Vernon making a short trip to Centralia.

The entire area is under a tornado watch through the overnight hours.

