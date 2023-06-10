MARION – It was Superhero Night at Marion Stadium Friday.

The Thrillbillies’ kryptonite was ball four.

Four pitchers issued seven walks, including four in a disastrous eighth inning that enabled Rex Baseball to take a 7-5 Prospect League win back to Terre Haute, Ind.

“So-so night for us,” said Thrillbillies manager Ralph Santana. “I don’t think we played our best. We could have played better but (Rex Baseball) played better all-around tonight.”

It was tied at 4 when Scott Wood (1-1) and Eli Pillsbury lost the strike zone in the eighth. A leadoff walk to Steven Walsh preceded a single by No. 9 hitter Xavier Croxton that moved the runner to third. After Croxton swiped second, Jeremy Piatkiewicz lined a two-run single over a drawn-in infield.

Walks to Joe Hamilton, Slater Schield and Jayden Lepper followed. The last one scored Piatkiewicz with an insurance run that hung like a millstone around the Thrillbillies’ neck the final six outs.

The Thrillbillies are 6-4 in their first season but have not been able to throw strikes with consistency, allowing 54 walks in 86 innings.

“We’ve actually done a pretty good job up until tonight,” Santana said. “I can’t blame them for tonight. I think we have one of the best pitching staffs in the league but we just fell behind in counts tonight, honestly.”

Still, the Thrillbillies gave themselves a chance. They drew within two runs in their half of the eighth on a throwing error that erased a potential inning-ending double play.

In the ninth, they got a one-out single from Cole Smith, who tried to stretch it into a double and was thrown out by 10 feet. That became a bigger deal when Michael Mylott singled, Kaleb Herbert walked and Alex Zimmerman walked to load the bases.

Instead of having a run in and the tying run at third, the Thrillbillies still needed two runs. It turned out not to matter when pinch-hitter Ashton Smith hacked at the first pitch and popped up to short for the final out.

That concluded a hard-fought but not always well-played game. The teams combined for 24 hits and 15 walks, as well as 25 men left on base. Each made three errors.

Ironically, the game’s star might have made his biggest contribution with his glove. Rex third baseman Slater Schield probably took away three hits from the Thrillbillies. He snared Zimmerman’s liner near the bag with the bases loaded and one out in the fifth, then dove back to third to double up Smith, turning a potential two-run double into the inning’s end.

“Their third baseman saved the game for them tonight,” Santana said.

Neither starter made it past the fifth inning. Thrillbillies righthander Shane Wilhelm yielded eight hits and three runs in four innings, walking two and fanning one. Eric Cunning left after 4 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and four runs with three walks and two strikeouts.

Herbert went 3 for 4 with a double and a run, while Cole Smith and Jackson Lindsey each collected two hits. Zimmerman, a former Du Quoin star, reached base three times and handled a whopping 11 chances flawlessly.

Despite the result, Santana likes what he’s seen from his club so far. The Thrillbillies are batting .301 and averaging 6.1 runs per game.

“I think we’re a very balanced team,” he said. “We can pitch, we can hit and we can field. I think we’ll make a run at it when it’s all said and done.”

After getting their first off-day, the Thrillbillies return to action Sunday night at 6:18 against the visiting Cape Catfish, the league’s only unbeaten team at 8-0.