BUCKNER - Tom's Garage is a must-see for people fascinated with Southern Illinois high school sports history.

“Tom” refers to Tom Wheeler, retired basketball and track coach at Christopher High School.

Now in his late 70s, “Wheels” as he is known as by many of his friends, finds sanctuary in his neatly organized garage - a man cave if you will for prep sports junkies of a certain age. He has a sofa, chairs, television, and fridge.

What else could a man ask for?

Much of this decades-long collection of sports memorabilia is focused on the Battlin’ Bearcats of Christopher from the 1970s and ‘80s, including a variety of articles, photos, and records set by his son, T.J.

The younger Wheeler was a 2,000-point scorer on the basketball court in high school, who went on to a solid career at the University of Illinois in the early 1990s.

But there’s much more to the garage collection than TJ’s accomplishments, or even those of older sister, Dhana, an outstanding softball pitcher in her day. There are clippings and photos of players from other Black Diamond Conference schools and communities throughout Southern Illinois.

There are scorebooks from the 1950s and sports articles from the early 1960s when Wheeler attended school at McLeansboro High School and competed with Southern Illinois legends from that same small Hamilton County community – guys like Jerry Sloan, Carl Mauck, Dave Lee, and Curt Reed.

Wheeler’s collection is stored in every nook and cranny of his garage in folders, scrapbooks, file cabinets, shelves, and even pizza boxes because they stack so nicely. There is very little unused space in the garage. Even the rafters serve as good storage space.

Another nice touch is the assortment of golf balls that Wheeler asks his visitors to the garage to sign.

“If you were connected to sports in any way here in Southern Illinois, I probably have something in here about you,” Wheeler said.

THE BEGINNING

Wheeler, who graduated high school in 1962 at the Mac and then moved on to another Mac - McKendree University (College at that time) - said he became fascinated with preserving sports history after his mother presented him with a scrapbook of his accomplishments as a high school athlete.

And when his mother presented him with a second scrapbook after his collegiate career ended, the hoarding of sports content of interest to him began in earnest.

“Those scrapbooks sort of got me interested because there were articles from the school paper and the St. Louis Globe Democrat, as well as the Evansville Courier and (The) Southern Illinoisan,” Wheeler said.

“And then when I started teaching in Johnston City (1966-67), I would read The Southern each morning. One day, I read where my righthand man, Bobby Joe Karnes, got a speeding ticket.

“He was my teammate in basketball and baseball, as well as college roommate at McKendree,” Wheeler said. “I decided I was going to cut that article out and save it. After that, I started cutting out articles involving family members.”

Karnes then told Wheeler that he kept scrapbooks of all his football teams at Du Quoin.

“I thought that was a great idea, so I thought I would do the same thing first at Nashville and then when I started teaching and coaching in Christopher in the early 1970s,” Wheeler said.

What some might have thought of as inconsequential or junk was treasure in Wheeler’s eyes.

“I made sure I had a clipping of every kid that played for me,” he said.

It helped that Christopher was home to a weekly publication – The Progress – which had a heavy focus on junior high and high school sports.

“That made a big difference,” Wheeler said.

It should be noted that Wheeler was much more than a teacher, coach, husband, and father. He was also a writer. Each week, he would pen a column – “From Where I Sit” – for the local paper.

And as one might imagine, he kept them all once they made it to print.

Wheeler explained that as his collection grew, he was filling more and more space within his home. What started out as an office area had spread elsewhere in his home.

“My wife, Lynda, finally told me that I either had to find a new place to keep my stuff or she would throw it all out,” Wheeler chuckled. “And she’s the boss. That’s when I moved everything to the garage, and people have started coming over ever since, especially after I retired.”

MOVING FORWARD

Even today, decades later, he contributes to a magazine – the Southern Illinois Sports Connection – operated by longtime journalist and friend, Jim Muir.

“I never realized just how many people actually read my columns, but I would have people tell me all the time that they would look forward to seeing it in the paper, if nothing else to check to see if I mentioned their name,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said there’s not much that gives him more pleasure than gathering with friends and acquaintances to talk about “the good old days” of high school sports.

“I was almost in tears when Mike Reis and Mike Murphy came by the garage,” he said. “Those guys have seen so many ballgames and meant so much to Southern Illinois sports. It was great showing them my collection, including stories that Merle Jones had written for The Southern Illinoisan.”

Wheeler said he has also settled disputes in the garage.

“I’ve had former athletes of mine who said they ran a certain time in track, for example, but their buddy didn’t believe them. So, I would tell them to come over and I would find an article that would state what actually happened.”

Wheeler said he also made a point for his kids to know about the athletes who came before them, both boys and girls.

“I wanted them to know about the guys that I grew up with and others in Southern Illinois who also accomplished some amazing things in sports,” Wheeler said.

Because so many newspapers have closed their doors, collecting articles is not as easy today as it once was.

“It’s definitely more difficult, but I love collecting and spending time out here in my garage,” Wheeler said. “My best advice for moms and dads, as well as grandparents … create a scrapbook for your kids. Ten years from now, they’re going to want to see those names of the people they played with and against. And keep those game-day programs and rosters. Keep everything you can get your hands on.”

Asked if he has thought about moving his collection to a larger space, Wheeler paused.

“Lynda has mentioned that. She has tried to get me to build onto the garage. There are times I thought about buying Ragan’s (former Yamaha dealer) building, but … it just wouldn’t be the same.”