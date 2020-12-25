Top 10 sports stories of 2020: COVID-19 dominates sports

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

5. Undefeated: Part 2

Carbondale junior Alex Partlow was somewhat of an unknown commodity going into the cross country season. After all, he sat out last year with an injury, and the pandemic kept him from competitively running in the spring.

But it didn’t take Partlow long to announce his presence with authority. He won the season’s first race, and every other one he entered after that. That included a Class 2A regional title in Waterloo and a sectional championship in Olney.

Partlow would have been a threat to place highly had the IHSA opted to run a state meet, but it ended the season after sectionals. Assuming that cross country gets to have a state meet next November, Partlow may have his chance to show the state just how good he is.

6. Chinn-Ups

Jeremy Chinn has been the rare person who can look at 2020 and beam, which is understandable considering how the year has gone for him.

After starring as a senior for SIU football in 2019 as it went 7-5 and almost made the FCS playoffs, Chinn saw his star rise with draft experts after good workouts before the NFL Draft. Some thought he would sneak into the end of the first round, but he was popped on the second round’s last pick by Carolina.