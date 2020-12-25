Top 10 sports stories of 2020: COVID-19 dominates sports

On the night of March 11, conference basketball tournaments were in full swing. The NBA and NHL seasons were rounding the turn and heading home. MLB spring training was two weeks away from being complete.
And then everything in the sports world hit a molecular roadblock that nine months later still dominates the texture of everyday life.
COVID-19 was the clear choice as The Southern Illinoisan’s top sports story of 2020. The pandemic shut down the sports world in every form imaginable for more than two months and continues to have effects in our area.
That’s not to say that there weren’t notable athletic achievements. Two high school basketball teams put together years their fans will talk about for generations. A golfer and cross country runner couldn’t be defeated all year.
On the college scene, the best player from SIU’s 2019 football team has become one of the top rookies in the NFL. The 2020 squad showed considerable potential for its 2021 spring season in its one game this fall, and the Saluki men’s basketball team made positive waves in coach Bryan Mullins’ first year.
There were many stories deserving of inclusion, but only 10 could make our list. And one resonated in such a way as to almost overshadow the other nine.
1. COVID-19 dominates
Here’s a list of the things coronavirus has taken away from Southern Illinois sports fans since mid-March: The IHSA boys basketball tournaments, IHSA spring sports, Miners and Wild baseball, IHSA football, volleyball and boys soccer, SIU fall sports and IHSA winter sports.
That doesn’t even begin to touch the other, more tangible impacts the pandemic inflicted on the area and country. More than 300,000 deaths, serious budget shortfalls everywhere, a lesser quality of life.
And COVID-19 isn’t going to rest when the calendar flips to 2021. High school basketball and other winter sports look less and less likely every day, and there’s no guarantee football, volleyball and boys soccer will take place even after being moved to the spring. Even with a vaccine now being distributed in Illinois.
It stopped any kind of high school sports for just over five months. Only “low-risk” sports like golf, cross country and tennis were allowed in August. There’s a chance that high school sports won’t resume until the “summer” season starts in early May.
That’s what kind of impact coronavirus had, and continues to have, on the sports scene in the area.
2. Goreville boys shine
Todd Tripp took the Blackcats to their second state basketball tournament in three years. No one will ever find out if they would have won the Class 1A title, but the suspicion is that they would have.
Few teams anywhere could go 10-deep the way Goreville did. There were times when an opponent might have the best player, maybe even the best two or three players. But the Blackcats would always have the next 10 best players.
That’s the way a Class 1A Super-Sectional with Moweaqua Central A&M at Banterra Center worked. The Raiders had three outstanding players, but couldn’t match Goreville’s depth. The Blackcats wiped out an early 10-point deficit and then simply outplayed A&M down the stretch to earn a trip to Peoria.
That COVID-19 shut down the state tournament just 17 hours before Goreville took the floor doesn’t take away from what it did. Its 35-2 record says volumes as to what kind of team it was, and will always be in the record books. Not to mention the memories of the fans in Johnson County.
3. Carterville girls placed third in Class 2A
This was the year the Lions girls basketball team was waiting for, and they delivered on all the hype. The big three seniors — Jeniah Thompson, Abbey Crain and Megan Barton — became a big four with the emergence of sophomore Alecia Doyle.
Carterville lost just twice during the regular season, both in non-conference road games on Saturdays. The Lions rolled through SIRR Mississippi unbeaten, setting up a postseason run four years in the making.
After winning the Class 2A Johnston City Regional, they got to play the sectional at home. Carterville bounced Freeburg in the semifinals, then nearly packed its gym for a championship game beatdown of a good Nashville team.
In the Super-Sectional at Hamilton County, the Lions held off Teutopolis to book a trip to Normal. Coach Matt Crain’s exuberant sprint and leap down the sideline after time expired said it all.
That Carterville lost a well-played semifinal to Chicago Marshall didn’t detract from its season. That it blew out Riverdale for third place — a spot where some teams would just not play as hard — revealed volumes about its character.
4. Undefeated: Part 1
Coming into the season, Cy Norman figured to be the top golfer in Southern Illinois. But the Benton sophomore was something else — he became one of the top golfers in his age group in the country.
Norman won every tournament he entered, just like his team. That included the Class 2A Mount Vernon Regional and the Centralia Sectional, which Norman dominated. He shot a bogey-free 66 at Mount Vernon, followed by a 2-under 68 at Centralia.
If one felt like laying a wager on the most likely event to occur in the next two years in the area, bet on Norman signing a high-major Division I scholarship. The moment he can be recruited next summer, he’s going to hear from a who’s who of the top golf schools.
5. Undefeated: Part 2
Carbondale junior Alex Partlow was somewhat of an unknown commodity going into the cross country season. After all, he sat out last year with an injury, and the pandemic kept him from competitively running in the spring.
But it didn’t take Partlow long to announce his presence with authority. He won the season’s first race, and every other one he entered after that. That included a Class 2A regional title in Waterloo and a sectional championship in Olney.
Partlow would have been a threat to place highly had the IHSA opted to run a state meet, but it ended the season after sectionals. Assuming that cross country gets to have a state meet next November, Partlow may have his chance to show the state just how good he is.
6. Chinn-Ups
Jeremy Chinn has been the rare person who can look at 2020 and beam, which is understandable considering how the year has gone for him.
After starring as a senior for SIU football in 2019 as it went 7-5 and almost made the FCS playoffs, Chinn saw his star rise with draft experts after good workouts before the NFL Draft. Some thought he would sneak into the end of the first round, but he was popped on the second round’s last pick by Carolina.
And the Panthers have gotten a steal. Chinn has become a starter at safety, making one big play after another. He even scored touchdowns on consecutive Minnesota snaps in a game last month, setting an NFL rookie record.
7. Beginnings
From modest expectations, Bryan Mullins’ first SIU men’s basketball team appears to have built a foundation that’s as sturdy as it was when he played about 15 years ago.
Picked to hang around the Missouri Valley Conference cellar, the Salukis instead were in contention for the regular season title in February. There was a magical Saturday night when Marcus Domask stunned Missouri State with a buzzer-beating fadeaway that unloosed a level of noise not heard in Banterra Center in years.
That SIU faded down the stretch to finish 16-16 didn’t take away from the progress the young team made. And as a 6-0 start to the 2020-21 season shows, the young Salukis are green and growing, which sure beats ripe and rotting.
8. An extra year
It was a rare moment when the NCAA makes a move that actually advocates for the athletes instead of finding another way to punish them.
College sports’ governing body did the right thing shortly after it canceled the rest of the spring sports season and gave athletes affected by the pandemic an extra year of eligibility. It’s the kind of feel-good, common sense solution that usually eludes the NCAA.
While it will create short-term issues related to recruiting — some high school seniors are opting for junior colleges in order to escape scholarship limitations — it was still morally and ethically the right thing to do. And in the case of SIU softball, it means some talented players who were seniors will get a chance to play a second senior year and earn another trip to the NCAA Tournament.
9. Fishing for success
Benton graduate Trevor McKinney has enjoyed a storied college career at Division II McKendree in a sport which doesn’t enjoy breathless wall-to-wall coverage with talking heads eager to anoint someone a success or failure on first blush.
Which is good, because if there’s ever a sport which requires ample patience, it would be fishing. It is not uncommon for an elite fisherman to be out on a lake for hours with the best equipment and techniques, and come up empty.
But McKinney found ways to lure fish to his hook. He collected nine top 10 finishes, including two tournament championships, in 2019-20, and qualified for the Bassmasters National Championships, where he finished fourth. That, folks, is no fish tale.
10. One game, one win
SIU’s football team earned a variety of top 25 rankings in preseason polls, but had to scrap its original fall schedule when the Missouri Valley Football Conference moved its schedule to a February-through-April format.
Then it tried to schedule a handful of fall games, but lost those, including a date at Kansas. It looked for a while like the Salukis wouldn’t get a game this fall, but they worked out a date with regional rival Southeast Missouri State.
The Battle for the Wheel took place Oct. 30, and SIU needed about 2 ½ quarters to warm to the task. But its offense finally found a rhythm, culminating in a late drive that set up Johnston City product Nico Gualdoni for the walkoff field goal in a 20-17 win that could help the Salukis secure an FCS playoff berth in April.